Man who was shot dead in Leixlip had family links to Hutches

THE MAN SHOT dead in a gun attack in Leixlip last night had family links to the Hutches.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was shot outside a house on Glen Easton Way in the Co Kildare town at around 9.15pm.

The man hasn’t been named by gardaí but has been identified locally as Clive Staunton.

He was treated at the scene for serious injuries but later pronounced dead.

The scene remains sealed off this morning pending the arrival of Garda crime scene examiners.

The office of the State Pathologist has also been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Glen Easton estate between 8.30pm and 9.30pm to contact them at Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800.