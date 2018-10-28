The clocks went back last night (just in case you got up an hour early for something)

IN CASE THERE was any doubt what time of year it is, the clocks are now at Winter Time.

When the time struck 2am this morning it went back an hour, marking the end of Daylight Savings Time for 2018.

It also meant an extra hour in bed for those of you who slept through it all.

If you forgot to change your alarm clocks, wall clocks or your car’s time, maybe now is the time to do it so you’re not caught out tomorrow.

Of course, many phones and clocks make the change by themselves, but best to check.

The change means we should get about an hour more light in the morning and an hour less in the evening.

Timeanddate.com estimates that this morning’s sunrise was 7.15am compared to 8.14 am yesterday.

We’ll be officially on winter time until 31 March 2019.

Source: Timeanddate.com