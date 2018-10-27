The clocks go back tonight so don't get caught out

BE PREPARED, THE darker winter evenings kick in from tomorrow as the clocks go backwards at 2am tonight.

There’s currently a Europe-wide debate about the future of daylight savings time, with the government holding a national consultation on whether it should be scrapped.

But the biannual clock change will remain in operation until at least 2021, so this is your reminder not to forget tomorrow morning.

Most phones automatically update themselves but they also may not and your watches could also need to be adjusted by an hour.

The change means we should get about an hour more light in the morning and an hour less in the evening.

Timeanddate.com estimates that this morning’s sunrise was 8.14 am and that tomorrow it will be at 7.15am.

Tonight’s sunset in Ireland happened at about 6.03 pm and will be 5.0 1 pm tomorrow.

We’ll be officially on winter time until 31 March 2019.

Source: Timeanddate.com