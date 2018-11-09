Search launched after prisoner escapes from Dublin courthouse

A SEARCH HAS been launched for a criminal who escaped from a courthouse in Dublin today.

The man escaped from Cloverhill court in Clondalkin, west Dublin this morning while he was being transported back to nearby Wheatfield prison.

A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service told TheJournal.ie that gardai were immediately informed about the incident.

In a statement, the spokesman said: “We can confirm that a prisoner has absconded today from the confines of Cloverhill courthouse while being transported back to Wheatfield prison.”

Searches for the prisoner are ongoing.