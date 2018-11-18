This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 18 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The power of laughter can't be underestimated': Irish clowns performing for refugee children in Greece

The show has been developed to help children who are suffering from trauma.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 18 Nov 2018, 7:30 AM
51 minutes ago 1,105 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4337475
Performers Rosie O'Regan, Jimmy Bray, Sam Meyler and Kim McCafferty
Image: CWB Ireland
Performers Rosie O'Regan, Jimmy Bray, Sam Meyler and Kim McCafferty
Performers Rosie O'Regan, Jimmy Bray, Sam Meyler and Kim McCafferty
Image: CWB Ireland

A GROUP OF Irish performers are staging a circus-style show for refugee children in camps and centres in Greece and on Lesbos.

Clowns Without Borders Ireland (CWBI) have performed in several countries over the last 11 years, including Iraq, Somalia and Palestine.

The group are currently in Greece, where they’ll be performing Fly – a bespoke circus and clown show they’ve developed to help children who are suffering from trauma. They will be performing two or three shows a day, as well as holding workshops, over the next two weeks.

Before leaving Ireland, rehearsals were held in the Triskel Arts Centre and Circus Factory in Cork. Fly was directed by Cormac Mohally from Lords of Strut.

One of the performers (who are all volunteers), Kim McCafferty, explained that the show is non-verbal and relies on “physical comedy that is global”.

McCafferty said the importance of laughter in a person’s life “can’t be underestimated” but, for obvious reasons, humour can often be absent from places like refugee camps.

She said CWBI work with camps which have demonstrated that people’s basic needs – such as food, shelter and sanitation – are met.

Once primary needs are met, laughter and feeling connected to other people are important.

You could have all the shelter and water in world but if you’re not happy … psychosocial needs are fairly high up there as well,” she told TheJournal.ie shortly after finishing a show last week.

McCafferty said children and adults who attend the shows sometimes take a few minutes to warm up to the performers.

“Some kids come in bouncing off the walls … others come in and you can see they are strained physically – trauma is visible in their body and eyes.

“You have to take it a little bit more gently. Through the show we let them see they can trust us before we invite volunteers on stage.

We know, with time and experience, how to play. We let them see we’re gentle and only laughing at each other, that the falls are fake and nobody is getting hurt.

McCafferty said the response to the shows has been positive.

At a performance in the Moria Camp, Greece’s largest refugee camp, she said one young boy who was about six years old sat in the front row with a gun he had made out of paper.

“The wee boy started ‘bang, bang’ at me and I made a sad face. He kept doing it throughout the show,” she said, unsure if he was enjoying the performance. At the end of the show, he came up to her and handed the gun, saying, ‘I’ve a present for you.’

“He said he was happy and didn’t want the gun anymore,” she said.

‘Charging humanity’ 

McCafferty said there’s often a “stage invasion” after shows, where the performers are “bombarded with hugs”.

She said the group get feedback from teachers and volunteers at the camps to improve the show and make sure its culturally appropriate.

McCafferty said many of the volunteers at Moria Camp come from a refugee background themselves, and one told her CWBI have “made an awful lot of people happy”. 

After a previous performance at The Jungle, a refugee camp in Calais in France that has since closed down, CWBI performed for an older crowd. 

Speaking about the tent in which the group performed, McCafferty said one man in his 20s told them: “We used to come in here to charge our phones, now we come in here to charge our humanity.”

The performances in Greece and Lesbos are being recorded for a documentary that will explore the impact that living in a refugee camp has on a person’s mental health. 

You can read more about CWBI, which is part of an international network, or donate to their work here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Is Leo Varadkar doing a good job as Taoiseach?
    104,712  249
    2
    		CIA concludes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggi killing
    30,680  50
    3
    		'We are finally seeing a bit of light': Anthony Foley's wife Olive speaks out two years after his death
    28,637  6
    Fora
    1
    		This year's John Lewis Christmas ad didn't hit the spot. Here's why
    472  0
    2
    		'Spa-like showers' and a 'barista bar': How Dublin Airport plans to go fancy in a €1.7bn upgrade
    64  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v New Zealand, November Tests
    100,648  97
    2
    		How did you rate Ireland in their magnificent win over the All Blacks?
    67,817  124
    3
    		Stunning Stockdale score sees Schmidt's Ireland down the All Blacks again
    47,754  119
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rob Kardashian, Vogue Williams, and Pippa O'Connor... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    7,829  0
    2
    		Poll: Which exercise do you dread the most during your work-out?
    4,410  0
    3
    		7 high-profile women talk about their experience of imposter syndrome
    3,878  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated â¬145k worth of cocaine
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Stunning Stockdale score sees Schmidt's Ireland down the All Blacks again
    Stunning Stockdale score sees Schmidt's Ireland down the All Blacks again
    Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    'We’re going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    IRELAND
    Analysis: The Jacob Stockdale try that downed the All Blacks in Dublin
    Analysis: The Jacob Stockdale try that downed the All Blacks in Dublin
    'I just couldn't believe he came out with the ball': O'Mahony try-saver made all the difference
    Haka response from Ireland a statement that they refused to take a backward step
    LEO VARADKAR
    Martin tells Fine Gael: 'Don't give us any lectures about responsible politics'
    Martin tells Fine Gael: 'Don't give us any lectures about responsible politics'
    Taoiseach promises to raise top rate of tax to €50k over next five years
    FG warns FF: 'We are election ready. The printing machines are oiled, the photos are taken'
    FINE GAEL
    Fine Gael to follow GAA footsteps with new disciplinary rules
    Fine Gael to follow GAA footsteps with new disciplinary rules
    Poll: Is Leo Varadkar doing a good job as Taoiseach?
    'It is not going to happen': FG rule change to copper-fasten promise not to enter coalition with SF

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie