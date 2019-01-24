This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 24 January, 2019
Coca-Cola set to lay off part of its workforce in Drogheda

Around 200 people are employed at the location at Southgate just off the M1.

By Elaine Keogh Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 3:11 PM
19 minutes ago 1,458 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4457124
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SOFT DRINKS GIANT Coca-Cola looks set to shed jobs at its integrated services operation based in Drogheda, county Louth.

Staff were being briefed on the decision today.

Around 200 people are employed at the location at Southgate just off the M1.

Around 100 of them are in the division that will be effected and while the exact number of positions to be shed is not yet known, sources have said that not all of the roles will be impacted.

In a statement the company said:

“Coca-Cola is evolving as a total beverage company, and that includes changing the way we work to increase our speed and agility.

“The company’s Integrated Services organisation provides a broad range of support services globally, including for finance, procurement, human resources and a number of other areas.

As we move to provide the next generation of services, we’re looking for opportunities to think innovatively. This includes using third-party providers to provide managed services.

Coca-Cola has a number of operations in Ireland and makes concentrate at its plant in Ballina county Mayo.

The outsourcing will only effect Drogheda. Some of the work may go to India.

Louth Fianna Fail deputy Declan Breathnach said that it was “deeply concerning, it is like the Sword of Damocles hanging over the workforce”.

“I have been aware for a period of time that some of the workforce have been concerned about the future of their position in an uncertain climate.

It is time for the company to give clarity to the workforce. Coca Cola has been good to drogheda and the region but we need greater clarity now.

Elaine Keogh





