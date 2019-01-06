Three men arrested after cannabis worth €300,000 is seized in Mayo

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after a large amount of cannabis was seized in Co Mayo.

As part of ongoing operations by the Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs, two houses were searched in the townland of Killasser, Swinford, at about 6pm yesterday.

Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of over €300,000 (subject to analysis) were seized.

Three men – aged 44, 27 and 23 – were arrested at the scene and are currently being detained at Ballina Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are continuing.

Note: The Garda Press Office initially said cocaine was seized, before correcting its statement.