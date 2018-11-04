Cocaine worth €4.6 million seized in Rosslare

COCAINE WITH AN estimated street value of €4.6 million has been seized at Rosslare Europort.

The 66kg of cocaine was intercepted as part of a joint investigation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue Customs officials.

The seized cocaine

A spokesperson for Revenue said the drugs were “destined for the Irish market and were intercepted following the deployment of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and with the assistance of detector dog Defor, in inbound freight from Europe at Rosslare Port”.

Defor Source: Revenue

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue on the confidential phone number 1800 295 295.