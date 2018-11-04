This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cocaine worth €4.6 million seized in Rosslare

Detector dog Defor helped gardaí and Revenue officers intercept the drugs.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 10:33 AM
43 minutes ago 3,165 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4321846

COCAINE WITH AN estimated street value of €4.6 million has been seized at Rosslare Europort.

The 66kg of cocaine was intercepted as part of a joint investigation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue Customs officials.

Rosslare Cocaine The seized cocaine

A spokesperson for Revenue said the drugs were “destined for the Irish market and were intercepted following the deployment of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and with the assistance of detector dog Defor, in inbound freight from Europe at Rosslare Port”.

Defor Defor Source: Revenue

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue on the confidential phone number 1800 295 295.

