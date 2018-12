GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested two men after seizing €100,000 worth of cocaine in the Dublin 12 area this afternoon.

Gardaí stopped a car on Keeper Road in Drimnagh at 3pm this afternoon and, upon seraching the vehicle, discovered the drugs.

An 18-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were arrested at the scene.

Both men are currently being held at Sundrive Road Garda Station in Crumlin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.