Dublin: 5 °C Friday 26 October, 2018
It's going to be a chilly long weekend: Here's how to stay safe on the roads

Temperatures could drop into the minus figures on Saturday and Sunday night.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 26 Oct 2018, 6:20 AM
5 hours ago 10,122 Views 7 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Anna Grigorjeva
Image: Shutterstock/Anna Grigorjeva

IT’S THE START of the long weekend and polling day, meaning two things: the roads are going to be busy.

As people head off home for the Bank Holiday Weekend, or to vote after work, the AA is urging people to be careful – especially as Met Éireann are warning that temperatures could fall into minus numbers.

The “colder than average” conditions over the Bank Holiday weekend will mean an increased risk of overnight frosts and icy patches.

“A slow and gradual recovery in temperatures is signalled for next week,” Met Éireann said.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to be between zero to plus 3 degrees at the lowest. Tomorrow night will be even colder, with temperatures dipping between -3 and +2 degrees Celsius; on Sunday night it will be between -2 to +2 degrees.

With an increase in the number of cars on routes across the country and a dip in temperatures expected over the coming weekend, AA Ireland is calling on motorists to take extra precautions when driving.

“As the Bank Holiday also coincides with the school mid-term, many families will be planning trips across the country or visits to family members over the coming weekend,” Conor Faughnan, AA director of consumer affairs said in a statement. 

This means an increase in motorists using routes they may be less familiar with, so it’s important that you allow extra travel time for any journey you’re making, reduce your speed where necessary and allow extra distance between yourself and the car in front of you – even if you know the route well.

He also urged all motorists to be on the lookout for vulnerable road users, such as cyclists or families out for a stroll.

This is the first true cold spell we’ve had this year since Storm Emma back in April, so it’s important to ensure that your car is winter-ready.

“If you’re planning a cross-country journey then it’s no harm to check the condition of your tyres and give the car a quick once-over before you leave to keep you as safe as possible,” Faughnan added.

In the cold weather there’s also a risk of cars not starting. Older cars’ batteries drain if the car lies idle for a number of days; this problem is particularly pronounced in cold weather or early in the morning.

