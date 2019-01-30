This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We want to see it at its best': Dublin City Council plans closure of College Green for summer events

Plans for the pedestrianised plaza were rejected by An Bord Pleanála last year.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 6:34 PM
1 hour ago 3,051 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4468326
Image: Dublin City Council
Image: Dublin City Council

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL is considering the closure of College Green for a series of summer events to showcase the potential of a pedestrianised plaza in the area.

Council officials are discussing the possibility of closing the thoroughfare between 7am and 7pm on an unspecified number of Sundays in July and August.

The pedestrianised plaza was first proposed in 2016 and sought to ban all traffic in College Green, before being rejected by An Bord Pleanála last year over traffic concerns. 

However, Brendan O’Brien of the local authority’s Traffic Department told a meeting of the Transport Committee this afternoon that a series of summer events would allow people to see “what College Green can do”.

“We don’t have any further details on it,” he said. “It’s just a proposal we’re working on, but we’re hoping to be able to bring that forward in July or August of this year.”

Independent councillor Mannix Flynn suggested that such events would not accurately show what a pedestrianised College Green would look like.

“Just present it as a plaza and see how it works out rather than having something like free ice creams,” he said.

“Because you’re going to get a crowd for free ice creams, there’s no question about that.

“But if you have a plaza event, it could be very interesting just to say that this is a space for people and [that] this is what it may or may not look like.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Frank Kennedy disagreed, saying the proposed summer events would show the public what the council was planning.

Related Reads

02.12.18 60% of people want Dublin's College Green to be traffic-free and turned into a plaza
21.11.18 Future of College Green: Council CEO says gradual changes will lead to 'completely traffic-free area'
20.10.18 As College Green plaza comes to a shuddering halt, we must ask why we can't put ideas into action

“What Dubliners want to see is this idea at its best, so we can make a proper assessment of what it’s going to be like and [see] the benefits that are going to accrue from it,” he said.

Separately, O’Brien confirmed that the council would make a new application to pedestrianise College Green, and said officials were currently assessing traffic in the area in conjunction with the National Transport Authority.

A judicial review of An Bord Pleanála’s decision to reject planning permission for the plaza, which has been brought by a third-party, will be heard at the High Court tomorrow.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Factcheck: Are Irish nurses among the highest paid in the world?
    81,841  123
    2
    		MPs vote to ask the EU to replace Irish backstop with unspecific 'alternative arrangements'
    65,411  149
    3
    		'Possibly the worst road' in Ireland to get upgrade costing €150m
    64,629  58
    Fora
    1
    		The Ilac's owners hope to turn Henry Street into a Dundrum-style late-night shopping district
    1,141  0
    2
    		'I used to get stressed trying to keep my inbox to zero. These days, I let the emails build up'
    150  0
    3
    		Ryanair wants more brands for its airline group - but it may not find any easy targets
    57  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man United v Burnley, Newcastle v Man City, Premier League match tracker
    64,176  37
    2
    		Unbelievable scenes as relegation-threatened Newcastle stun Man City to boost Liverpool's title hopes
    51,482  59
    3
    		'I’ve to put my bins out' - Donncha O'Callaghan interviews Roy Keane for new documentary
    34,623  29
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Netflix has weighed in on the problematic conversation around Ted Bundy
    6,294  7
    2
    		Eh, so it looks like Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell might actually be a thing... it's The Dredge
    5,153  0
    3
    		Yeah so, Ariana Grande got a tattoo that means 'barbeque grill' in Japanese
    2,697  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRASH
    Man seriously injured in M7 road traffic collision
    Man seriously injured in M7 road traffic collision
    Investigation under way after young boy injured in Finglas hit-and-run
    Around 10 children taken to hospital after school bus crashes into bridge in Dublin
    COURTS
    Murder trial hears of agony aunt letter and claims of underwear stolen from washing line
    Murder trial hears of agony aunt letter and claims of underwear stolen from washing line
    Suspended sentence for man who repeatedly sexually assaulted young girl he was babysitting
    Witness in slurry pit murder trial claims her relationship with accused was a 'seedy affair'
    GARDAí
    Jason Molyneux murder: Gardaí appeal for information on the anniversary of his death
    Jason Molyneux murder: Gardaí appeal for information on the anniversary of his death
    Elderly woman pressured into buying 12 chainsaws, 11 generators and 7 power washers
    Gardaí issue fresh appeal over 2005 murder of 36-year-old Donegal man
    DUBLIN
    'We want to see it at its best': Dublin City Council plans closure of College Green for summer events
    'We want to see it at its best': Dublin City Council plans closure of College Green for summer events
    Dublin's Suffolk Street to be pedestrianised for six weeks starting Saturday
    A €10k international singing competition is taking place in Ireland this week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie