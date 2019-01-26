This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's a big discovery': How a lost piece of music composed in 1701 found its way back to the Dublin stage

‘Come Ye Sons of Art’ – an ode to King William III – has not been performed in Dublin for centuries.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 10:45 AM
1 hour ago 2,452 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4460583
The piece is set to be performed for the first time in centuries at Christ Church Cathedral
Image: DPA/PA Images
The piece is set to be performed for the first time in centuries at Christ Church Cathedral
The piece is set to be performed for the first time in centuries at Christ Church Cathedral
Image: DPA/PA Images

A RECENTLY REDISCOVERED piece of music that was composed more than 300 years ago will be heard in Dublin for the first time in centuries tonight.

The Irish Baroque Orchestra is set to perform ‘Come Ye Sons of Art’, something which has not been done since the 18th century, at Christ Church Cathedral tonight.

The piece – written in 1701 by baroque composer Richard Leveridge – was only recently rediscovered in a manuscript in London, having been forgotten for years.

“It’s a pretty big discovery, especially from an Irish perspective,” Dr Estelle Murphy, who identified the piece and its composer, tells TheJournal.ie.

“The piece is one of earliest-surviving odes that were written for Dublin. Before this, 1705 was the earliest work we had, but now we know there are older ones.”

Murphy explains that the ode was written to celebrate the birthday of King William III, who was the British monarch at the time.

Celebrating the King’s birthday was an annual event in London and Dublin, and the piece would have been performed in front of the Lord Lieutenant – the King’s representative in Ireland – in Dublin Castle.

“The gentry and the aristocracy would all have been invited,” Murphy, a lecturer in musicology at Maynooth University, says.

“There’d have been a big ball and a big feast, usually there’d have been a play put on and a lot of celebration: they’d have fireworks, bonfires, discharge of artillery, and that kind of thing.

“Basically, they were trying to show they were loyal to the monarch in London.”

The ode was rediscovered in a manuscript in London, but it wasn’t until Murphy matched the handwriting with Leveridge’s in another manuscript that its identity became known.

After that, she also discovered the text for an old poem by Leveridge in Dublin City Library in Pearse Street, which proved to be an exact match for the poetry in unidentified manuscript.

“That gave me ‘dual confirmation’ that the lost piece was by Leveridge,” Murphy explains.

“Before that it was just lying there for years, and no one knew who wrote it or anything about it.”

The ode’s rediscovery has helped to highlight the cultural exchange that was happening between Dublin and London at the time, something that has not always been easy due to the lack of pieces available from the era.

“There’s a fascinating amount of activity that was going on at that time that nobody really knows about,” Murphy adds.

“To have a piece like this crop up and be performed is a really great goal to have achieved.”

Details about the performance, including how to buy tickets, are available here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    178,673  70
    2
    		Wind warning issued for 13 counties
    63,243  39
    3
    		Here's what the new Clerys Quarter will look like
    41,563  21
    Fora
    1
    		'An appearance on Dragons' Den tripled our sales. When they re-aired the show, it happened again'
    2,965  0
    2
    		Freshly Chopped might have to rethink its menu thanks to Brexit
    186  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    43,511  17
    2
    		Alexis Sanchez comes back to haunt Arsenal as Man United secure FA Cup win at the Emirates
    29,047  61
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    25,572  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Irish radio stations, please take a break from playing that Sweet But Psycho song
    6,325  6
    2
    		'It's no surprise Peter Stringer was uncomfortable in his DWTS outfits when people hold attitudes like Megan Barton Hanson's'
    6,146  1
    3
    		Matthew Lewis has actually been reunited with the wallet that contained a love letter
    4,823  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who ran at gardaí with knife after assaulting girlfriend gets partially suspended sentence
    Man who ran at gardaí with knife after assaulting girlfriend gets partially suspended sentence
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    Man jailed for eight-and-a-half years for sexual assault, exploitation and defilement of 13 year-old girl
    HSE
    CervicalCheck support group says smear test delays are 'totally unacceptable'
    CervicalCheck support group says smear test delays are 'totally unacceptable'
    HSE confirms further 1,000 smear retests needed after samples expired due to backlog
    Letters to be sent to 6,000 women about repeat smear test next week
    HEALTH
    'The largest strike in the health service’s history looms': Talks to avoid nurses strike have collapsed
    'The largest strike in the health service’s history looms': Talks to avoid nurses strike have collapsed
    Opinion: Let's eradicate period poverty by providing free sanitary products across the country
    Patient advocates among new board members of the HSE
    GARDAí
    Two people killed in single-vehicle collision in Monaghan
    Two people killed in single-vehicle collision in Monaghan
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie