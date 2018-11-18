President Higgins and Minister Shane Ross lead congratulations after Ireland's win over All Blacks

Ireland's Bundee Aki celebrates after victory the country of his birth. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins and Minister for Sport Shane Ross have both congratulated the Irish rugby team on last night’s victory over New Zealand.

The 16-9 victory for Joe Schmidt’s side is the first time Ireland has defeated the All Blacks on home soil.

The win also capped a hugely successful year for the team after it won the Grand Slam in rugby’s Six Nations Championship and defeated Australia in a series of tests Down Under.

Last night’s victory was achieved following an intensely competitive 80 minutes and was clinched with a single try from Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale.

In a statement this morning, President Higgins said it was a memorable night:

President Higgins has this morning written to the IRFU, and to the Ireland captain Rory Best, to congratulate the team on an extraordinary achievement and to thank the players and coaches for an evening that will live long in the memory of everyone who loves Irish sport.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross has also shared his praise for the team, labelling it as a “historic” win.

“The All Blacks are the yardstick by which every team measures themselves and this victory tonight is a monumental triumph for Joe Schmidt and his team following on from a Six Nations Grand Slam success earlier this year and a first Test Series win in Australia since 1979 in the summer,” Ross said.

“These are hugely exciting times for Irish Rugby and I would like to wish the management and team continued success next year in the Six Nations and especially in the World Cup in Japan.”

Minister of State with responsibility for tourism and sport Brendan Griffin said the win had secured the players “a permanent place in Irish sporting history”.