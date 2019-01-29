Dutch police search for missing 39 year-old Irish man last seen over two weeks ago

CONCERNS HAVE BEEN raised for a 39 year-old Irish man who has been missing in the Netherlands for more than two weeks.

Connor Murphy, who has been living in the Netherlands for a number of years, was last seen after he left his home in the Nieuwmarkt area of Amsterdam at around 1:30am on 13 January.

He is described by Dutch police as being 1.8m in height and with brown hair, although they do not say what he was wearing when he went missing.

A relative has also issued an appeal on social media for anyone to has seen him to get in touch with family members.

Dutch police have asked anyone with information about Connor’s whereabouts to contact them at 0800-6070 from inside the Netherlands, or internationally at +31793459876.