This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 28 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He was too decent to leave someone in trouble': Mother of love triangle murder victim speaks in court

Keith Connorton was sentenced to life imprisonment today for the murder of Graham McKeever.

By Alison O'Riordan Monday 28 Jan 2019, 5:28 PM
1 hour ago 7,901 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4463799
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

THE “HEARTBROKEN” MOTHER of a man who was stabbed to death by the partner of the woman he was sleeping with in a fatal “love triangle” has said “the worst part” is that her son died alone and “had no one with him that cared about him”.

“It kills me that I had no time with him to tell him how much I loved him and what he meant to me and to comfort and console him in his last breath. He died alone and I literally cannot imagine what he went through,” Valarie McKeever told the Central Criminal Court in a victim impact statement today.

She called her son Graham “a hero” as he was “protecting someone” and said “if only he had never gone to that apartment he would still be alive”. McKeever stated that her son was “too decent to leave someone in trouble” and that is why he is now dead.

McKeever said she “crumbled” to the ground, unable to stand as her legs “went to jelly” when she heard the news of her eldest child’s death. “My Graham gone, I just couldn’t comprehend it,” she said.

The testimony was heard as part of a victim impact statement read by Graham McKeever’s mother, Valarie McKeever, during Keith Connorton’s sentence hearing today.

‘Self defence’

Connorton (40) was found guilty of murdering Graham McKeever (32) at Deerpark Avenue, Tallaght on 18 February 2017 by a majority verdict of 10 to two last month.

Connorton had pleaded not guilty to stabbing his love rival to death after he came home to find him sleeping with his partner.

During the trial the jury heard that Connorton was living with his long-term partner Claire McGrath at Deerpark Avenue but after an argument she invited McKeever to spend the night with her.

When Connorton returned home at 4am he found the two of them together and a fight broke out that resulted in Graham McKeever suffering four stab wounds including one that penetrated his heart and killed him.

The Central Criminal Court has heard that Connorton and McGrath have since reconciled and have rekindled their relationship.

The defendant said he acted in self-defence after Mr McKeever punched him, breaking his eye socket, and then came at him with a knife.

‘Just lost’ without his dad

Before sentencing Valarie McKeever told the court that 18 February 2017 is a day that will “haunt” her for the rest of her life.

“How do you put into words the impact and effect of losing your first-born child, how do you explain the utter devastation in being woken up on a Saturday morning by detectives banging the front door down to tell you your son has died and then to tell you the way he died,” she explained.

She said she remembered her son as a “funny and loving person with a great sense of humour” who left an impact on anyone who knew him. Graham’s son was the “light of his life”, she said, whom he loved with “every fibre of his body”.

They had such “a great relationship” and now his son is “just lost without” his dad and no one can replace him, the court heard.

The mother-of-three said her heart hurts everyday with grief and trauma. “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare to lose a child but to lose your child the way my Graham was taken is just unbearable. I can see him in my mind fighting for his life,” she said.

‘Very best friend in the world’

Danielle McKeever, Graham’s sister, also entered the witness box during Connorton’s sentence hearing this morning to deliver a second victim impact statement on behalf of her family.

Danielle said Graham was her big brother, her protector and her “very first friend in the world”. The very moment that I learned of Graham’s tragic death was the moment that separated her life into “a before and after”, the court heard.

She told the court that since Graham’s death she has been “submerged” into “the depths of a physical and emotional pain” that she never knew existed before and could never have understood.

Danielle said she was 17,000 miles away from home in Australia when she got the “dreaded phone call” and had to make the “gruelling journey alone”. “27 hours of having to exchange niceties with flight attendants and members of the public when inside the despair and heartbreak was flooding my body,” she explained.

Lorcan Staines SC, defence counsel for Connorton, told the court that his client wanted to apologise to the McKeever family. Connorton took the stand and said: “I can never take back what happened, I’m very sorry for that. I never meant for any of this to happen, I’m sorry for your loss.”

Earlier, Sergeant Ciaran Coyne from Coolock Garda Station told the court that Connorton has 41 previous convictions including misuse of drugs, robbery and dangerous driving. Sergeant Coyne said the defendant had a “rough past” with drugs and lived the majority of his life in homeless accommodation in the city.

‘Shocking tragedy’

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said it was a “shocking tragedy” but the defendant had to be punished in the same way as people that set out to cause harm.

“It is correct to say that no one makes the case that anyone set out on this night to cause the mayhem from this brief but incredibly tragic event,” he said.

The worst fear of a parent or sibling is to lose a child or brother or sister prematurely, the judge explained, adding that if it happens through natural causes one can perhaps come to terms with it in some way.

However, when death comes “”suddenly and violently” it changes everyone’s world “utterly and immediately”, he said.

The judge stated that Graham McKeever’s young son has to be considered and he had no doubt that the family would pull together to mitigate the “horrendous effects” of this crime on them. He wished them well in their future attempts to deal with this “horrendous situation”.

In conclusion, Mr Justice Hunt said this was also a tragedy for Connorton but of a “much less variety” and if the defendant had a “shred of sympathy” he would carry some of this with him.

The defendant has limited opportunities in his life although he faces a mandatory life sentence, he added.

Mr Justice Hunt then sentenced Connorton to the mandatory term of life imprisonment for murder. The sentence was backdated to 11 September 2017, when he went into custody.

Connorton hung his head as he was led away by prison officers.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan
@Alioriordan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    121,633  87
    2
    		Snow and icy conditions expected as nationwide Status Yellow warning issued
    80,683  34
    3
    		Opinion: Pat was refused mental health services because of his addiction - now he's dead
    79,802  50
    Fora
    1
    		'It's frustrating': Pharmacies rack up software bills to meet rigorous new medicine rules
    298  0
    2
    		Poll: Should major tech companies build homes when they expand in Ireland?
    244  0
    3
    		AIB's mooted bid for Payzone could give the bank fintech cred - without the risks
    39  0
    The42
    1
    		'Joe told me he hadn't seen enough of me. I knew I needed to move'
    58,840  40
    2
    		TV Wrap - A winter of moaning finally ends while Brolly meets the new sheriff in town
    51,168  29
    3
    		Former Man United striker Keane set to declare for Ireland
    35,655  52
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'There's no longer any doubt at all': Critics say the new Michael Jackson documentary is deeply disturbing
    13,197  4
    2
    		Poll: Were you mortified over Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Las Vegas performance?
    11,097  1
    3
    		Gemma Collins faceplanted on Dancing On Ice - but was it faked for the show?
    9,807  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HEALTH
    Opinion: At 12 I started taking Orkambi as a trial drug and it transformed my life
    Opinion: At 12 I started taking Orkambi as a trial drug and it transformed my life
    Opinion: You might need to simplify your child's lunch so they actually eat it
    Nurses' strike: HSE releases info on which health services will and will not operate on the day
    GARDAí
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    Man in his 80s dies after car hits pole in Kilkenny
    PSNI
    'It has been a huge honour': PSNI chief constable George Hamilton to retire in June
    'It has been a huge honour': PSNI chief constable George Hamilton to retire in June
    Red panda found after escaping from Belfast Zoo
    Murder investigation launched after 45-year-old man attacked in East Belfast

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie