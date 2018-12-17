This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Conor McGregor has motoring summons struck out in less than 10 seconds

The 30-year-old faced four traffic offences dating from an incident in July.

By Tom Tuite Monday 17 Dec 2018, 11:59 AM
4 minutes ago 1,040 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4399682
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CONOR MCGREGOR HAD his prosecution for driving without a licence or insurance struck out during a hearing that last less than 10 seconds today.

The MMA star nicknamed the Notorious was summonsed to appeared before Judge Geraldine Carthy at Dublin District Court.

The 30-year-old faced four traffic offences: driving without a licence and insurance at Grove Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6 on July 10 last, and failing to produce the documentation to gardaí within 10 days.

His hearing took place at courtroom eight in the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) building.

His solicitor Graham Kenny arrived ahead of his superstar client and consulted with gardaí.

Minutes later, McGregor, from Laraghcon, Lucan, Co. Dublin arrived in a black BMW and was escorted by three minders.

Conor McGregor court case Source: Niall Carson

Dressed in a navy suit, white shirt and wine tie, he breezed past awaiting media while other on-lookers gazed at the fighter making his way into the CCJ building.

He then went to a consultation room with his solicitor before making his way into the courtroom shortly before his case was called.

He smiled and chatted to RTÉ crime correspondent Paul Reynolds at the back of the court but stepped forward and presented himself before the judge when his case was called.

The summonses had been issued by Rathmines Garda Gavin Kelly, however, McGregor’s motoring documentation had been produced in advance.

In a hearing that lasted less than 10-seconds, Garda Keith Dolan stood in for his colleague and applied for the case to be struck out.

“Strike out all matters, very good, thank you very much, Judge Carthy told McGregor who murmured a quick thanks before turning around and walking out of the courtroom.

It wasn’t the first time MMA star ended up in court for alleged motoring infractions.

He was hit with six-month driving ban and a €1,000 fine at Naas District Court in November for a speeding offence at Kill, Co. Kildare on 11 October, 2017.

Just over a year ago he made memorable appearance at Blanchardstown District Court, pulling up in a sports car and dressed in a tracksuit. He was fined €400 for speeding on that occasion.

