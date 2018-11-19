Irish fan dies after going into water at Copenhagen Harbour

POLICE IN DENMARK are investigating the death of an Irishman in Copenhagen Harbour.

Police said they received reports of ‘a lifeless man in the water’ just before 10.30am yesterday morning at the harbour in the Havnegade area of the city.

Divers from the Copenhagen Fire Department attended the scene and he was removed from the water. The 30-year-old man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A police spokesperson told TheJournal.ie that there is no suspicion of foul play.

It is understood the deceased man had travelled to the Danish capital for this evening’s Ireland v Denmark soccer match.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it cannot comment on individuals cases but confirmed it is providing consular assistance to the family of an individual in Copenhagen.