Dublin: 11 °C Monday 17 December, 2018
Garda investigation launched after body discovered in burning car

The alarm was raised at around 6.15pm.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 17 Dec 2018, 9:39 PM
1 hour ago 33,636 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4401207
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a body was discovered in a burning car in Cork.

The alarm was raised at around 6.15pm when a car was discovered on fire in a field off the Inniscarra road near Ballincollig.

Cork County Fire Services attended at the scene extinguished the fire. A body was discovered inside the car but the identity of the deceased has yet to be determined.

A garda spokesman said: “The scene is currently preserved and both the Office of the State Pathologist and local coroner have been notified. A post-mortem is expected to be carried out tomorrow afternoon.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who travelled along the R618 Inniscarra road between approximately 5.30pm and 6.15pm or can assist with their enquiries to contact them at Gurranabraher Garda Station 021-4946200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. The outcome of a post-mortem will determine the course of a Garda investigation into the case. 

“The investigation is ongoing and updates will follow.”

