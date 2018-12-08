This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork

The man’s body was discovered this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 2:21 PM
39 minutes ago 3,695 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4383669
File photo.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in Cork. 

The remains of the man, who was in his 50s, were found  in Direens, Dunmanway, at around 10.30am this morning. 

His body remains at the scene. 

Gardaí said that the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

A spokeswoman said: “Gardaí in Dunmanway are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man (late 50s) outside a house at Direens, Dunmanway, Cork this morning Saturday 8th December, 2018 at approximately 10.30am. 

“The body is still at scene and will be removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course. The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.”

