Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in Cork.

The remains of the man, who was in his 50s, were found in Direens, Dunmanway, at around 10.30am this morning.

His body remains at the scene.

Gardaí said that the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

A spokeswoman said: “Gardaí in Dunmanway are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man (late 50s) outside a house at Direens, Dunmanway, Cork this morning Saturday 8th December, 2018 at approximately 10.30am.

“The body is still at scene and will be removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course. The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.”