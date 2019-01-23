This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Escalating children's hospital costs will 'undoubtedly' impact on other health projects

The rise in costs have been described as ‘disturbing’.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 8:49 AM
1 hour ago 2,615 Views 25 Comments
THE ESCALATION IN costs for the National Children’s Hospital “will undoubtedly impact on other priority health investments”, the Oireachtas Health Committee will be told today. 

In a second day of hearings relating to the spiralling costs of the new hospital, Dean Sullivan, Deputy Director General Chief Strategy and Planning Officer at the Health Service Executive (HSE) will tell members the rise in costs is of “significant concern”.

Last week, the committee was told the current estimation is the hospital will cost €1.433 billion – that’s €450 million higher than the figure of €983 million approved by government in 2017.

However, indications are the cost is expected to rise. Yesterday, the Taoiseach said the Department of Health has retained PWC, the expert accountancy and consultancy firm, to carry out an analysis of the situation. 

Sullivan is to inform the committee today that the independent review commenced this week.

“The review will examine the contributory factors and associated responsibilities so that any potential weaknesses are identified and comprehensively and speedily resolved in the interests of the successful completion of the project and the effective management of public funds,” his opening statement to the committee sets out.

It is now understood the review is expected to be completed in March.

Assistant General Secretary of the Department of Health Colm Desmond describes the rise in costs as “disturbing” and is due to tell the members the government proceeded with the project in face of these costs due to the importance of the project to children’s healthcare in Ireland.

The HSE is currently drafting the Capital plan for 2019, which will set out the health projects that can proceed into the future.

The HSE said it must think about the general everyday costs of healthcare infrastructure such as equipment and vehicles that might be needed, as well as expenditure it is contractually required to honour. 

Desmond will tell the committee that the capital expenditure funding for continuing with the National Children’s Hospital must now also be considered.

The impacts of the cost escalation will see non-contracted capital projects having to be managed within the available capital allocations.

There are a number of large-scale projects mooted over the next few years such as the National Maternity Hospital. However, there are a number of contracted projects due for completion such as phase one of the National Rehabilitation Hospital and also the National Forensic Mental Hospital in Portrane.

“With regard meeting the additional funding requirements for the project in future years, the department [of health] is engaging with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and the HSE,” Desmond will say.

He will tell the committee the costs are of significant concern and assurances must now be sought that the National Children’s Hospital will be delivered “within budget and timescale”.

General Secretary of the Department of Public Expenditure Robert Watt was invited to attend today’s meeting but has refused to attend, much to the displeasure of some committee members.

