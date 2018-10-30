This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 30 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Couple dies in California's Yosemite National Park while apparently taking a selfie

Vishnu Viswanath (29) and Meenakshi Moorthy (30) died last week after falling from Taft Point.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 7:26 PM
1 hour ago 16,431 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4313877
Yosemite National Park
Image: Shutterstock/f11photo
Yosemite National Park
Yosemite National Park
Image: Shutterstock/f11photo

AN INDIAN COUPLE who fell to their deaths in California’s Yosemite National Park were apparently taking a selfie, according to a family member and media reports.

Vishnu Viswanath (29) and Meenakshi Moorthy (30) died last week after falling from Taft Point – a popular overlook at the park that does not have a railing – and their bodies were recovered by park rangers on Thursday.

Viswanath’s brother told local media in India that he believes the couple were taking a selfie when the tragedy happened.

The pair, who lived in the United States, were travel enthusiasts and had a blog called “Holidays and HappilyEverAfters” that chronicled their adventures.

In a recent Instagram post, Moorthy posted a photo of her sitting on the edge of the Grand Canyon and reflected about the “daredevilry” of taking pictures from dangerous locations.

“Is our life worth just one photo?” she wrote.

Authorities said park officials were investigating the deaths and the probe could take several days.

The couple fell almost 800 feet in an area surrounded by steep terrain and rescuers had to use a helicopter to recover the bodies.

Some 259 people have died worldwide in recent years while taking selfies, according to a study published earlier this month in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.

Most of the deaths took place in India where 159 selfie deaths have been reported since 2011, the study said.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		A Brexit timeline: How much time is actually left to strike a deal?
    60,938  101
    2
    		Murderer, Irish-American gangster, FBI informer: The Whitey Bulger story
    38,414  42
    3
    		Poll: Should Ireland follow the UK in introducing a 'Google tax'?
    37,843  68
    Fora
    1
    		The fashion juggernaut behind Zara, Bershka and Pull&Bear had a bumper year in Ireland
    216  0
    2
    		Plans for a €20m digital hub at Dún Laoghaire have been axed - but no one can agree why
    194  0
    3
    		'Nothing's more challenging than dealing with tragedy - this job goes beyond dispensing drugs'
    101  0
    The42
    1
    		Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    33,967  29
    2
    		Stoke City will respect James McClean's decision not to wear a poppy for Remembrance Day
    22,891  62
    3
    		Current and former Cork stars involved to complete remarkable 7-year rise from junior to senior club ranks
    18,049  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Did you pass your driving test on the first attempt?
    5,723  4
    2
    		Nicki Minaj is offering $100k to anybody who can provide CCTV of her fight with Cardi B ...it's The Dredge
    3,856  0
    3
    		Pharrell Williams issued a ban after Donald Trump played 'Happy' following the synagogue shooting
    3,685  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    EU
    The clocks went back on Sunday - but plans to stop the biannual time change won't happen next year
    The clocks went back on Sunday - but plans to stop the biannual time change won't happen next year
    A Brexit timeline: How much time is actually left to strike a deal?
    Brown Bag Films wants 'less restrictive' foreign worker rules as it struggles to find EU staff
    ITALY
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 10 people die in storms across Italy
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    IRELAND
    Sexton stays at home as Schmidt names 26-man squad for Chicago
    Sexton stays at home as Schmidt names 26-man squad for Chicago
    The Irish Murderball - Ireland's first-ever World Championship wheelchair rugby team
    'Keith Earls would've been a massive inspiration coming from a similar area to me'
    GALWAY
    Appeal to find girl missing from Galway
    Appeal to find girl missing from Galway
    New centre aims to ease trauma for children who have been sexually abused
    Young man seriously injured after being hit by minibus in Galway gaeltacht

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie