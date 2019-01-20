This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two people dead and 22 injured following major fire at French ski resort

The cause of the fire at the ski resort of Courchevel was not immediately known.

By AFP Sunday 20 Jan 2019, 12:10 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4449773
Courchevel, France
Image: Shutterstock/Boris-B
Courchevel, France
Courchevel, France
Image: Shutterstock/Boris-B

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died and 22 more were injured, four seriously, in a major fire at the ski resort of Courchevel in the French Alps, according to officials.

The pre-dawn blaze forced the evacuation of some 60 resort workers, including foreigners, from a three-storey accommodation building.

Firemen found the two unidentified bodies in a burnt-out area of the building in the upmarket Courchevel 1850 ski station.

Three of the four badly injured were flown to hospital by helicopter, the local officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known but around 70 firemen had brought it under control by day-break.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner tweeted condolences to the families and friends of the dead and paid tribute to the firemen who tackled the blaze.

© – AFP 2019 

