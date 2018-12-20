Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested after producing what appeared to be an imitation firearm and a suspect device at the Family Courts in Dublin this afternoon.

Gardaí remain at the scene in Smithfield. The courts building has been evacuated and the area surrounding it cordoned off. Luas services are disrupted as a result.

The Army bomb squad has also arrived at the scene to deal with the suspicious device produced in the courts.

The man has been arrested and is currently detained at Bridewell Garda Station in Dublin.

The incident

Gardaí responded to the incident at about 11.30am this morning after reports that a man with a gun was in the court building and was reported to be holding a judge hostage.

It is understood that the man had a case before the courts today.

The area was immediately declared a crime scene and taped off while gardaí approached and entered the building. They subsequently disarmed and arrested the man in question.

Circuit Court President Mr Raymond Groarke in a statement following the release of the judge:

This is a dreadful experience by someone attending to her work conscientiously and carefully as she does every day. The judges of the court are grateful and delighted that Judge (Susan) Ryan has been safely extricated by gardaí.

Roads still closed in every direction. Luas still at a standstill in both directions pic.twitter.com/5EyjWyNIcP — Sean Murray (@SeanMJourno) December 20, 2018 Source: Sean Murray /Twitter

Hostage

Mr Justice Groarke said that he was hearing a case just minutes before noon when he was informed a judge in the family law courts was being held hostage by a suspected gunman, a court reporter said.

The scene was sealed off by gardaí and members of the public were being turned away from the area for safety reasons.

A senior counsel who works mainly in the family law courts was one of a number of lawyers and members of the public who were immediately evacuated from the building.

The garda cordon remains in place at the scene as the bomb squad deals with the device.

The Family Courts are located in Smithfield. They deal with sensitive and personal matters, including (but not limited to) divorce, custody, child maintenance, domestic violence and children in state care.

With reporting by Ray Managh, Sean Murray, Garreth MacNamee and Aoife Barry