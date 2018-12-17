This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman to go on trial accused of murdering her three-year-old son

Maha Al Adheem, with an address at Riverside, Poddle Park, Kimmage, Dublin 12 is charged with murdering Omar Omran on July 10, 2017.

By Alison O'Riordan Monday 17 Dec 2018, 12:16 PM
Image: WIlliam Murphy/Flickr/CC
Image: WIlliam Murphy/Flickr/CC

A 43-YEAR-OLD Kuwaiti woman will go on trial this afternoon, accused of murdering her three-year-old son at their south Dublin home over a year ago.

Maha Al Adheem, with an address at Riverside, Poddle Park, Kimmage, Dublin 12 is charged with murdering Omar Omran on July 10, 2017 at the same address.

Wearing a black headscarf and dressed in a light blue top, Maha Al Adheem stood up when arraigned before the Central Criminal Court this morning.

When the registrar read the indictment to the accused and asked her how she was pleading, she replied: “Not guilty”.

A jury of nine men and three women was sworn in to hear the trial, which is due to begin this afternoon before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon and is expected to last three days.

Mr Justice Michael White addressed the jury panel this morning saying that Ms Al Adheem is originally from Kuwait and had resided at an apartment in Kimmage.

The judge said gardaí from Crumlin Garda station and two civilian witnesses from the apartment complex in Kimmage will give evidence in the case as well as two forensic psychiatrists from the Central Mental Hospital.

