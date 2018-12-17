Woman to go on trial accused of murdering her three-year-old son

A 43-YEAR-OLD Kuwaiti woman will go on trial this afternoon, accused of murdering her three-year-old son at their south Dublin home over a year ago.

Maha Al Adheem, with an address at Riverside, Poddle Park, Kimmage, Dublin 12 is charged with murdering Omar Omran on July 10, 2017 at the same address.

Wearing a black headscarf and dressed in a light blue top, Maha Al Adheem stood up when arraigned before the Central Criminal Court this morning.

When the registrar read the indictment to the accused and asked her how she was pleading, she replied: “Not guilty”.

A jury of nine men and three women was sworn in to hear the trial, which is due to begin this afternoon before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon and is expected to last three days.

Mr Justice Michael White addressed the jury panel this morning saying that Ms Al Adheem is originally from Kuwait and had resided at an apartment in Kimmage.

The judge said gardaí from Crumlin Garda station and two civilian witnesses from the apartment complex in Kimmage will give evidence in the case as well as two forensic psychiatrists from the Central Mental Hospital.