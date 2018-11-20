This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 20 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man, 70, found not guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years in Rathmines self-defence case

Des Duffy told the trial that he was acting in self-defence when he pushed against Dessie Sullivan’s neck on 23 May 2016.

By Eoin Reynolds Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 5:00 PM
55 minutes ago 6,756 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4350555
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

 PENSIONER DESMOND DUFFY walked free from court this evening after being found not guilty of murdering his “abusive” and “violent” partner, 59-year-old Desmond ‘Dessie’ Sullivan.

Mr Duffy (70) cried quietly and whispered “thank you” as the jury left the courtroom having spent seven hours and 11 minutes considering their verdict following a nine-day trial.

Mr Duffy said from the outset that he was acting in self-defence after his partner of 36 years attacked him in the kitchen of their home.

At 4.46pm, the jury returned with their verdict. Justice Paul McDermott thanked them and exempted them from further jury duty for 10 years. He then turned to Mr Duffy and told him he was discharged.

Mr Duffy turned to his legal counsel and asked: “Can I go?”

Outside court his supporters hugged him as he prepared to return home.

Evidence in the trial

The trial heard that Mr Duffy called Garda Maurice Ward, who is married to a niece of the deceased, shortly after 10pm on 23 May 2016 to say there was “trouble” and could he come over urgently.

Garda Ward arrived about 30 minutes later and found the already deceased body of Desmond Sullivan in the kitchen. He called emergency services but knew there was no point in trying resuscitation.

The accused took to the stand in his own defence during the trial, telling defence counsel Caroline Biggs SC he was not there to blacken Mr Sullivan’s name.

“You don’t spend 36 years of your life with somebody you don’t love. We had our problems but Dessie also had his good sides,” Mr Duffy said.

He told Ms Biggs that he was defending himself from an attack by his “abusive” and “violent” partner.

He added:

I feel so sorry for his family, especially his mother who I was very close to, his sister and others but I’m still grieving, devastated and heartbroken by what happened. I have lost my partner of 36 years and I will never ever get over that.

He further told his trial: “It was never my intention to hurt him or injure him.”

Mr Duffy said he stayed with Mr Sullivan despite the abuse and told Ms Biggs that we know of women who stay in abusive and violent relationships and male sexuality is no different.

“I covered it up and I denied it,” he said, “and at the end of the day I did love the man.”

State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy said Mr Sullivan died from compression of the neck causing a lack of oxygen to the brain.

Mr Sullivan had hypertensive heart disease and a combination of alcohol and Diazepam in his bloodstream which may have contributed to his death, making him vulnerable to arrhythmia of the heart.

She found evidence of tiny haemorrhages around the eyes which she said are common in cases involving asphyxiation. She said the haemorrhages showed that the airway was blocked for “some seconds”.

Bruising around the Adam’s apple were consistent with Mr Duffy’s explanation that he used a pincer-like grip of the fingers and thumb of his right hand when he reached out to defend himself.

The trial heard from multiple witnesses that Mr Duffy had been the victim of domestic abuse for about three decades.

Anne Quinlan said she got a lift home from a wedding in Killiney in the mid-1980s with the two men and as Mr Duffy drove Mr Sullivan started punching him in the face, head and upper body and screaming at him.

Carmel Savage, a close friend of both men, said Mr Sullivan could be nasty and wouldn’t let Mr Duffy speak. Melissa Farrell recalled seeing Mr Sullivan dancing at the crematorium on the morning of Mr Duffy’s brother’s funeral.

Later that day Mr Sullivan dumped a basket of sausages and chips on Mr Duffy’s head.

There were multiple other incidents and Mr Duffy said in evidence that he would sometimes stay in a local hotel to avoid the abuse or, if he didn’t have enough money, he would wander the streets.

On the night Mr Sullivan died, both men had been drinking in Grace’s Pub in Rathmines and returned home shortly after 9pm.

Neighbours heard raised voices with Katie Daffy, who knew both men, saying this occasion was different because Mr Duffy seemed to be arguing back. It sounded like he had “snapped”, she said.

Describing the argument, Mr Duffy said that when they got home Mr Sullivan started punching him and pulling his hair. Mr Duffy went to bed, hoping to defuse the situation, but Mr Sullivan followed him, took the bedclothes off the bed and took Mr Duffy’s credit card from his shirt pocket.

He taunted him, telling him: “Fuck off, go stay in your fucking hotel now.”

Mr Duffy went downstairs to get his jacket, but his jacket was gone and Mr Sullivan told him he had hidden it.

The row continued with Mr Sullivan punching Mr Duffy and Mr Duffy said he raised his arm, to defend himself, and pushed Mr Sullivan towards an alcove in the kitchen. He said Mr Sullivan was pushing against him but then slid down the wall and fell on his side.

Mr Duffy called Garda Maurice Ward and when he arrived he found the body and called gardaí and emergency services.

The prosecution argued that Mr Duffy was angry and had decided he wasn’t going to take the abuse any more when he squeezed Mr Sullivan’s neck. Defence counsel Caroline Biggs SC said that her client acted in self-defence and that Mr Sullivan’s heart disease combined with alcohol and drug use made him vulnerable.

Justice Paul McDermott told the jury that to find Mr Duffy guilty of murder the prosecution must prove beyond reasonable doubt that he intended to kill or cause serious injury to Mr Sullivan and that he was not acting in self-defence.

If he was acting in self-defence but used more force than was reasonably necessary he would be guilty of manslaughter, he said.

If he was acting in self defence and used no more force than a reasonable person would consider necessary, he told the jury to acquit.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ministers offer condolences to family of Irish soccer fan who died in Copenhagen
    113,711  17
    2
    		Spain warns it could derail Brexit deal over Gibraltar
    49,710  40
    3
    		'Which one of us was the free rape?': Rape survivor criticises concurrent sentencing
    43,392  27
    Fora
    1
    		Haunted by its illicit past, poitín is getting a promo overhaul to ensure its future
    259  0
    2
    		Cork beehive tech startup ApisProtect has snagged €1.5m to plot its Californian push
    133  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Denmark vs Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    62,392  58
    2
    		Analysis: Joe Schmidt's Ireland beat the All Blacks at their own game
    43,063  11
    3
    		Player ratings: How do you think the Boys in Green fared against Denmark?
    39,456  58
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Meghan Markle was told to dress "less like a Hollywood star and more like a Royal"...it's The Dredge
    6,314  0
    2
    		Other influencers should follow Samantha Ravndahl's lead when it comes to accepting PR
    4,563  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you think Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'overeating' post deserved its backlash?
    4,443  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Colorado man avoids death penalty for killing his pregnant wife and their two young daughters
    Colorado man avoids death penalty for killing his pregnant wife and their two young daughters
    Limerick man jailed for 17 years for raping and forming sexual relationship with teenager
    'Bring justice to the family': Appeal six years on from murder of Robert Sheehan in hotel carpark
    COURTS
    Man, 70, found not guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years in Rathmines self-defence case
    Man, 70, found not guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years in Rathmines self-defence case
    NI report suggests banning public from rape trials and showing juries videos about stereotyping
    Man jailed for selling €40 worth of cocaine to undercover gardaí
    DUBLIN
    'If it helps one girl or one boy, then talking about it has been completely worth it'
    'If it helps one girl or one boy, then talking about it has been completely worth it'
    Men arrested as part of money laundering investigation released without charge
    Two killer whales spotted off the coast of Dublin
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    'That's where the bar is': Ireland players strive to emulate standards set against All Blacks
    Towell 'a little bit closer' to Ireland cap after being named in back-to-back provisional squads

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie