Man, 70, found not guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years in Rathmines self-defence case

PENSIONER DESMOND DUFFY walked free from court this evening after being found not guilty of murdering his “abusive” and “violent” partner, 59-year-old Desmond ‘Dessie’ Sullivan.

Mr Duffy (70) cried quietly and whispered “thank you” as the jury left the courtroom having spent seven hours and 11 minutes considering their verdict following a nine-day trial.

Mr Duffy said from the outset that he was acting in self-defence after his partner of 36 years attacked him in the kitchen of their home.

At 4.46pm, the jury returned with their verdict. Justice Paul McDermott thanked them and exempted them from further jury duty for 10 years. He then turned to Mr Duffy and told him he was discharged.

Mr Duffy turned to his legal counsel and asked: “Can I go?”

Outside court his supporters hugged him as he prepared to return home.