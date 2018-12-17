This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Convicted rapist Patrick Nevin faces sentence for attacks on two women he met on Tinder

The 37-year-old father-of-two pleaded guilty to rape and sexual assault.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 17 Dec 2018, 6:00 AM
Image: Collins Court
Image: Collins Court

CONVICTED RAPIST PATRICK Nevin will be sentenced today for attacks on two women he met via dating app Tinder. 

Last July, he pleaded guilty to the rape of one woman at Bellewstown, Co Meath on 12 July 2014 and to the sexual assault of a second woman at an unknown place in Co Meath on 16 July 2014.

Nevin, a father-of-two, was due to stand trial on that occasion but changed his plea to guilty following a legal ruling. The ruling would allow the prosecution to introduce evidence from other women describing attacks by Nevin on a first date.

The 37-year-old will be sentenced for the two attacks by Ms Justice Eileen Creedon.

Last month, the victim of the rape told the court: 

“To say I was terrified is an understatement. After he raped me I was convinced he was going to leave me for dead in that area – beside an old graveyard.”

I had images running through my head of how he was going to kill me. He had the strength.

The former UCD student and computer programmer was separately convicted by a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court last December (2017) of sexually assaulting a third woman, a Brazilian student, after driving her to the UCD campus in south Dublin on 23 July 2014. He had denied the offence.

Nevin will be sentenced in the Central Criminal Court at 11am. 

Comments have been disabled

- With reporting by Declan Brennan

