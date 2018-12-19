This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 19 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-boyfriend tried to shoot woman in the face but gun repeatedly jammed

The man has been remanded in custody until 18 January.

By Natasha Reid Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 7:41 AM
2 hours ago 11,242 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4404149
Image: William Murphy via Flickr
Image: William Murphy via Flickr

A MOTHER-OF-ONE has said that someone must have been looking over her the day that her ex-boyfriend’s gun repeatedly jammed as he tried to shoot her in the face.

The Dublin man’s barrister also said that “but for the good grace and intervention of another power”, he may have faced a more serious charge than the attempted murder to which he had pleaded guilty.

It was “a consequence of jealousy and an inability to accept that the relationship had collapsed”.

Gerard Mooney (39) of no fixed abode, but with a previous address in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, was before the Central Criminal Court yesterday for his sentence hearing.

The father-of-three had pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Stephanie Clifton (28) on 12 February 2017 at Cartron, Co Roscommon.

He had also pleaded guilty to committing burglary on that date at the home of Stephen O’Donoghue in Cartron, which is near Carrick on Shannon. This involved him entering as a trespasser and committing assault causing harm to Stephanie Clifton.

He’d also admitted to the possession of a shotgun, making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to Clifton and the criminal damage of O’Donoghue’s door on the same occasion.

He’d further pleaded guilty to harassing Clifton by persistently following, watching, pestering, besetting or communicating with her between 7 and 12 February 2017.

Garda Fergal Reynolds of Boyle Garda Station testified yesterday that Clifford, a Birmingham-born woman, had met the accused three or four years ago when they were both living in Co Roscommon.

He told Philipp Rahn BL, prosecuting, that they began a turbulent relationship, which had broken down by 7 February, 2017. On that evening, she was at home in Meadow Crest, Boyle, with her young daughter, who was asleep.

Arrival

The accused arrived around 8.30pm and began banging on her windows and demanding entry. She had moved on with someone else and refused to let him in, but she spoke to him through a window.

Garda Reynolds said that he had become quite agitated when he realised that he wasn’t getting in. His victim told him that she had to go to attend to food that was cooking and left the window.

However, she heard glass breaking, looked out and saw the accused standing with a crowbar, having smashed her car windows.

It was almost midnight when she called the gardaí. The officers attended and later came across the accused leaving the estate. He took off running, but was found hiding inside a hedge, two feet off the ground.

He was released from custody the following morning on strict bail conditions, including that he would not have any contact with the victim and stay out of Boyle. However, he phoned her and threatened to kill her that very morning.

“See you, rat face. You’re dead,” he had said, while also threatening to burn her house down.

273 calls

He proceeded to make another 273 calls to her on 11 and 12 February.

She went to stay with her cousin, O’Donoghue, in Cartron that weekend. She woke up at 7.30am on Sunday 12 February to find the accused standing over her. He pulled her out of bed and assaulted her.

The accused had brought another man with him, and they left together after the assault. Clifton dialled 999 and gardaí were dispatched.

“We were enroute to the initial call to the assault when we got a further call to say he’d returned to the house and a shot had been discharged,” recalled Gda Reynolds.

The door had been unlocked on his first arrival, but Mooney found it locked this time. He fired a shot through the glass part of the door, and gained entry that way.

Wearing blue surgical gloves, he walked to the bedroom with a sawn-off shotgun in his hand. He brought Clifton to the kitchen and pointed the gun to her head.

He pulled the trigger a number of times but it didn’t fire. So he opened it and tried to unload and load it before pulling the trigger another few times. It still didn’t work so he tried the same procedure again.

“He just seemed to be getting really pissed off when the gun didn’t go off,” said O’Donoghue in a statement.

The gun was inches away from her face. She was shouting: ‘Ger don’t do it. Please don’t do it’.

Before he left, Mooney shouted that he would kill her if she rang the gardaí. He also referred to killing her father and O’Donoghue.

Gardaí were there by the time the accused made his next threats to his victim, this time in a phone call.

Wardrobe

He was tracked down that evening, hiding in a wardrobe in a friend’s house in Castlerea. He was arrested and interviewed, but denied everything.

Reynolds read out Clifton’s victim impact statement, in which she said that her mental health had suffered as a result of the incident with the gun.

She said she had since been diagnosed with PTSD, was on medication and had felt suicidal. She had also been left with a fractured rib.

She said she felt like prisoner in her own home and constantly though he would turn up. She also had to leave work as a result.

“I think that someone must have been looking over me that day, as the bullets kept jamming, despite him reloading,” she said.

She said that her daughter had also been affected and that her worst fear was now ‘that my Mummy would be killed’.

She requested a lifetime barring order on Mooney, who had 42 previous convictions.

Bowman said that his client had a history of self harm, had attempted suicide and had received inpatient psychiatric treatment. Originally from Dublin, both he and his brother had moved to Castlerea and he had been living in a car at the time.

Justice White remanded the accused in custody until 18 January, when he will hand down sentence.

Comments have been disabled for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Natasha Reid

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'It doesn't take very long for your balaclava to slip': Ructions in Dáil as Taoiseach and Doherty discuss Roscommon eviction
    78,216  250
    2
    		Garda Commissioner: My officers would not stand by and watch violence at an eviction
    50,481  146
    3
    		Saturn is losing its rings at the 'worst-case scenario' rate
    44,142  39
    Fora
    1
    		These are the frequent-flyer brigade's top tips for surviving life on the road
    224  0
    2
    		How Dundalk's Nova Leah plans to help wipe out hospital cyber bugs
    186  0
    The42
    1
    		Jose Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager
    77,032  166
    2
    		7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager
    46,820  88
    3
    		'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure
    41,421  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Finally, Idris Elba's brilliantly summed up why some people have an issue with #MeToo
    8,959  9
    2
    		Charlie and Ellie's blowout was the only mildly interesting thing about last night's Love Island reunion
    7,358  0
    3
    		Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham say they're not getting married because they're 'not a showmance'
    5,975  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Ex-boyfriend tried to shoot woman in the face but gun repeatedly jammed
    Ex-boyfriend tried to shoot woman in the face but gun repeatedly jammed
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son hears from her neighbours
    Garda convicted of careless driving causing death of elderly woman
    GARDAí
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    'Beyond redemption': Appeal after defibrillator stolen from rural Limerick community
    Report on how an IRA armed robbery went drastically wrong set to criticise gardaí
    DUBLIN
    'It's my home. I can say it however many times I like': Teenager homeless for over two years housed before Christmas
    'It's my home. I can say it however many times I like': Teenager homeless for over two years housed before Christmas
    'It was either him or me': Murder accused tells court victim came at him with a knife
    Father of boy (6) killed after being struck by van says the family forgive the driver
    COURT
    N7 workers who were treated &quot;appallingly&quot; by employers awarded more than â¬1m
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m
    Couple who named their son after Hitler sentenced to prison for membership of banned right-wing group
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son (3) hears from garda who arrived at scene

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie