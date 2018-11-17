This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 17 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Only journalists and lawyers to be allowed text and tweet in court says Ireland's top judge

Justice Frank Clarke says the direction is about ensuring fair trials.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 11:19 AM
40 minutes ago 1,555 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4345043
Ireland's top judge, Chief Justice Frank Clarke.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Ireland's top judge, Chief Justice Frank Clarke.
Ireland's top judge, Chief Justice Frank Clarke.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE CHIEF JUSTICE FRANK Clarke has said that Irish courts are to disallow everyone except “bone fide members of the press” and lawyers from texting and sharing electronic communications from within courtrooms. 

The President of the Supreme Court said this morning that the new practice has been agreed by the presidents of all court jurisdictions and will come into effect this month.

Clarke said that the move is being taken to ensure “the integrity of the trial process”, adding that he feels “unregulated social media” is a legitimate concern.

The new guidelines take the form of a practice direction but Clarke said the judiciary will seek that be given legislative backing if it is needed. 

The Chief Justice was speaking this morning at a seminar organised by the Courts Service and the National Union of Journalists.

Making his address, Clarke outlined that judges needed to clamp down on who can text and share other digital communications in courtrooms.

“It is clear that there needs to be guidelines regarding the ‘who, when and what’ of using social media in courtrooms. From this month on, a new practice direction – signed by the presidents of all the court jurisdictions – will limit the use of court based data messaging and electronic devices, to bone fide members of the press and bona fide lawyers with business in the courts,” Clarke said.

Both sets of professionals know the limits of what they can report and when. Others in court will be unable to text or message from the courtroom, in any form.

“If the experience of the operation of this practice direction provides evidence that it needs to be reinforced by new legislation, we will ask for this to be considered,” he added.

Clarke went on to state that the maintenance of the fair trial system is the key reason for the change.

He noted that Irish courts have not regularly been forced to use contempt laws to “curb inaccurate and disruptive online communications about cases” but that it would be “extremely naive of us not to plan for the future in this regard”.  

“In recent times it has become apparent that there is a need for guidance and rules on use of social media and digital devices in courts. This extends to the use of social media by observers of a case, and to a lesser extent the use of same by jurors,” Clarke added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí investigating fatal shooting of Clive Staunton (50) in Leixlip appeal for witnesses
    74,694  29
    2
    		Torture, petrol bombs and 'garda rats': On the frontline of Drogheda's gang feud
    37,876  38
    3
    		May appoints junior health minister Stephen Barclay as new Brexit secretary
    30,978  83
    Fora
    1
    		'A pat on the back is six inches from a kick in the arse. We're taking it one burger at a time'
    531  0
    2
    		The founders of Voxpro have pumped some cash into Dublin fintech startup Trezeo
    147  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland relegated from Nations League group as Denmark beat Wales
    35,573  63
    2
    		'There's a lot of nervousness, everyone is very wary of this Irish team'
    29,530  59
    3
    		Van der Flier to start for Ireland against All Blacks as Dan Leavy ruled out
    28,796  62
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Jude Law proved he's a bit of a dry shite by berating Eddie Redmayne's love of reality TV
    5,301  3
    2
    		Ashley Graham imposed a pre-marriage sex ban after 'giving it up too soon' in the past
    5,164  5
    3
    		An Irish woman who got a job dancing on the John Lewis ad revealed how secretive filming was
    4,856  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated â¬145k worth of cocaine
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Only journalists and lawyers to be allowed text and tweet in court says Ireland's top judge
    Only journalists and lawyers to be allowed text and tweet in court says Ireland's top judge
    Man to stand trial over 'crude circumcision' of baby boy who had to be hospitalised
    Injunction sought preventing hotel being used as accommodation for asylum seekers
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month
    Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    Man who damaged M50 toll gantry with angle grinder before threatening gardaí jailed for six months
    DUBLIN
    Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    'We’re going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    Man seriously injured in Dublin house fire
    IRELAND
    Toner ready to reach out and grab 'special' win for Ireland
    Toner ready to reach out and grab 'special' win for Ireland
    Poll: Who do you think will win tonight's Ireland-New Zealand Test match?
    42-year-old breaks Irish stopper's record to become oldest European international goalkeeper

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie