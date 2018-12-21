This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 21 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I can't allow Ireland to be blamed here': Coveney says some UK politicians need reminder of Irish history

The Tánaiste said today it would be foolish to focus on any other solution to the border issue than the backstop.

By Sean Murray Friday 21 Dec 2018, 1:57 PM
1 hour ago 16,743 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4410279
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has said that some legislators in Westminster “do need to remind themselves of why we’re talking about a backstop in the first place”, and the primary responsibility for the border issue now lies in London.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs was speaking today about the importance of the backstop which he said had become “the accepted solution” on the issue of the Irish border after long, protracted negotiations.

He said it would be foolish at this stage – with less than 100 days to go until Britain is due to leave the EU – to focus on alternatives “that are not easily found”, and that opponents of the backstop in Westminster have not put any forward because such proposals are “not credible”. 

The backstop is the main sticking point for Brexiteers in the deal struck by Theresa May’s government with the EU.  The backstop would ensure that Northern Ireland stays “aligned” to the regulations of the single market and the customs union if there is still no other solution that would avoid infrastructure along the Irish border.

To avoid a border, it means there would have to be the same or similar custom rules and regulations for products, food, animals, people and vehicles between the UK and the EU – or Northern Ireland and the EU.

Prime Minister May cancelled a vote on her Brexit deal last week because it was clear that she wouldn’t win the vote in the House of Commons, such is the opposition to her deal and its backstop. The vote is now due to be held next month.

Coveney said that given the UK government had reached an agreement with the EU, the focus should now be on making this compromise work.

“For us to be talking about and exploring other options not easily put together is not wise,” he said. 

Coveney was also questioned if Ireland’s relationship with the UK had become an “us vs them” style situation, given recent comments by the likes of Conservative MPs Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg. 

The Tánaiste said: “I’m not going to get into commenting on Jacob Rees Mogg or the comments he makes, apart from saying the Irish government from the very outset saw the dangers and continues to see the dangers of the potential corrosive effect of border infrastructure in terms of upsetting the normality.

I would say that all legislators in Westminster do need to remind themselves of why we’re talking about a backstop in the first place. The history between these two islands is deep, close and desperately tragic for a large part of that history. We are trying to find that solution. I’m not sure the focus in Westminster is where it should be in terms of why this issue is part of a negotiation in the first place.
To somehow blame Ireland for trying to protect the peace process is extraordinary… I can’t allow Ireland to be blamed here. We’re simply trying to protect our core national interests… in a way that’s very transparent and respectful. We haven’t responded to some of the provocation, and we’re not going to.

Coveney also defended Theresa May and praised her for being a strong advocate on the backstop, which he emphasised would only be temporary if it was ever used at all.

He said that the backstop was a fall back that would only be used if all else fails, and attempts to distract from its importance given the history of the island and the Good Friday Agreement wasn’t helpful.

He added: “Whether parliamentarians want to try gloss over that, and create a political narrative not based on reality… well that’s a matter for them.”

With reporting from Christina Finn, Gráinne Ní Aodha

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    98,141  63
    2
    		British army called in to hunt drones that left flights grounded at Gatwick
    80,573  123
    3
    		Abortion services made legal in Ireland as Michael D Higgins signs Bill into law
    40,512  229
    Fora
    1
    		Major concert promoters will hike ticket prices under incoming tax changes
    751  0
    2
    		These emails reveal the inside story of how Dún Laoghaire's innovation hub plan fell apart
    295  0
    3
    		Diagnosing this condition is 'traumatic'. Galway's Kite Medical thinks it has the solution
    185  0
    The42
    1
    		The striker from Dublin whose side gave Solskjaer a European scare
    25,545  9
    2
    		One last win for the All-Ireland hurling champions before Christmas
    22,687  4
    3
    		'There's a lot of guys that are playing good rugby in my position in Ireland'
    17,335  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Saoirse Ronan is full of praise for Bradley Cooper, and it's pretty heartwarming
    7,018  0
    2
    		Michael Rapaport has failed to see the far-reaching effect of his criticism of Ariana Grande
    6,093  3
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    3,426  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud
    Teens on trial over alleged attack and robbery on student beaten with iron bar
    GARDAí
    Two men arrested in relation to Strokestown incident released without charge
    Two men arrested in relation to Strokestown incident released without charge
    Teenager to appear in court charged with murder of Aidan O'Driscoll in Cork in 2016
    People told to report illegal use of drones amid concerns Irish airport could be hit like Gatwick
    DUBLIN
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    COURT
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie