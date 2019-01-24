Man dies after being struck by 4x4 in Kildare

GARDAÍ in Kildare are appealing for witnesses following the death of a man after he was struck by a 4×4 this evening.

At about 6.50pm, a male pedestrian (40s) was hit by a 4×4 on the Dublin Road in Monasterevin.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services but died a short time later. The driver of the 4×4 was uninjured.

The dead man has been removed to the mortuary at Naas Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out and the local coroner has been notified.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Kildare Garda Station 045-527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.