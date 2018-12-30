This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 30 December, 2018
Man dies after crash between two motorbikes and a car in west Limerick

The crash happened shortly before 1pm this afternoon.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 30 Dec 2018, 4:04 PM
38 minutes ago 4,840 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4418015
The N69 where the crash occurred.
Image: Google Maps


Image: Google Maps

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died following a crash between two motorbikes and a car in west Limerick.

Gardaí say that the man in his 50s was driving one motorbike when it collided with another motorbike and a car on the N69 Glin to Tarbert road at about 12.40pm this afternoon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other motorcyclist was taken to Limerick University Hospital.

The second biker is a man in his 20s and his injuries have been described as non-life threatening.

No occupants of the car were injured in the crash.

The road remains closed for an examination of the scene and gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage to contact them in Newcastlewest on 069-20650.

