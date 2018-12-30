Man dies after crash between two motorbikes and a car in west Limerick

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died following a crash between two motorbikes and a car in west Limerick.

Gardaí say that the man in his 50s was driving one motorbike when it collided with another motorbike and a car on the N69 Glin to Tarbert road at about 12.40pm this afternoon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other motorcyclist was taken to Limerick University Hospital.

The second biker is a man in his 20s and his injuries have been described as non-life threatening.

No occupants of the car were injured in the crash.

The road remains closed for an examination of the scene and gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage to contact them in Newcastlewest on 069-20650.