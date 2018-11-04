This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Culture strongly influences how young people cope with natural disasters, study finds

“We found that culture really matters in terms of how adolescents respond to a disaster.”

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 6:00 AM
49 minutes ago 406 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4321312
People wade through flood waters and building debris in New Orleans, Louisiana after hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans, Louisiana
Image: Zuma Press/PA Images
People wade through flood waters and building debris in New Orleans, Louisiana after hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans, Louisiana
People wade through flood waters and building debris in New Orleans, Louisiana after hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans, Louisiana
Image: Zuma Press/PA Images

DEMOGRAPHIC AND CULTURAL differences strongly influence the coping styles young people use when they’re affected by a natural disaster, a new study has found. 

The study determined that these disparities should be taken into account when providing services to help them recover from these traumatic experiences. 

University of Illinois social work professors Tara M Powell and Kate M Wegmann led the study, which used a new method of assessing coping among disaster-affected youths to address the limitations of a commonly used survey called Kidcope. 

“We know the way a kid copes after a disaster determines how well they’re going to overcome the experience or whether they develop problems such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression or anxiety,” Power said. 

“However, one of the things we don’t know is the best measure that researchers and clinicians can use to assess young people’s post-disaster coping methods.” 

 Coping strategies

The current study explored the coping strategies used by middle-class teenage girls in St Tammany Parish, an affluent area of New Orleans, after the area was damaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. 

Of the 650 girls studied, about 82% reported that the hurricane forced their families to evacuate their homes. 

Six months after Katrina, the girls completed an adapted version of the Kidcope assessment. 

The survey is used to examine children’s and teenagers’ use of behaviours such as distraction, social withdrawal and social support to handle major stressors, including natural disasters.

However, the researchers noted that one limitation of Kidcope is that it was designed for use in clinical settings to examine young people’s coping with serious illnesses and lengthy hospitalisations – contexts that differ from natural disasters.

Hurricane Katrina Aftermath Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Katrina on the Highway 90 in Gulfport. Source: Zuma Press/PA Images

Cultural differences

To address these inconsistencies, the authors tested three different structural models to find the best fit with their study population of young hurricane survivors. 

They found that the coping strategies used by the girls in New Orleans resembled a four-factor structural model, which included positive coping behaviours along with less healthy externalising behaviours such as blame and anger, wishful thinking and social withdrawal.

The researchers compared these girls’ coping behaviours with those used by a sample of low-income, predominately African-American peers who also survived Hurricane Katrina.

They found few similarities. 

Instead, the St Tammany Parish girls’ coping methods were more consistent with those used by middle-class youths who were affected by a different natural disaster – Hurricane Andrew, which struck the Bahamas, Florida and Louisiana in 1992, Wegmann said.

“We found that culture really matters in terms of how adolescents respond to a disaster,” Wegmann said.

Some of the cultural values that are associated with resilience, such as a focus on community and informal means of support, are less prominent among middle-class populations than lower-income populations.

“Middle class and wealthier demographics’ cultural values are more about individualism and personal responsibility, so the communalism that can help a person recover from a disaster just isn’t there.”

Hurricane Katrina Aftermath Aerial view of massive flooding and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina 4 September 2005 in New Orleans Source: Zuma Press/PA Images

Complex relationships 

The researchers also found that the behavioural strategies the St Tammany Parish girls used also had complex relationships with each other. 

For example, the coping strategy of attempting to forget about the problem, which was associated primarily with social withdrawal, also was associated with wishful thinking, blame and anger, and positive coping.

According to the authors, understanding how and why disaster victims use varying coping methods and the influences that demographic differences may have on their responses is hampered by the lack of consistent, reliable assessment tools.

Developing effective, well-validated measures that can be distributed easily and adapted for differing populations should become a research priority to better assist disaster survivors with recovery, Powell and Wegmann said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Travelling community challenge Peter Casey on Presidential campaign comments
    54,141  237
    2
    		Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    43,090  58
    3
    		Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    42,996  52
    Fora
    1
    		Here's why you should use younger recruits to coach senior staff
    106  0
    2
    		Ireland lacks female startup investors - this network of angels plans to change that
    37  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    85,077  79
    2
    		As it happened: Arsenal v Liverpool, Premier League
    48,758  21
    3
    		As it happened: Bournemouth v Manchester United, Premier League
    39,310  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What age were you when you started drinking?
    5,116  1
    2
    		Everything you didn’t know (that you definitely should know) before getting laser hair removal
    5,006  0
    3
    		Winter is here: The 10 most fashionable coats whatever your budget
    4,488  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth OâBrien murder trial
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth O’Brien murder trial
    Man who slashed Luas passenger in the face with a flick knife jailed for 5 years
    'I’m very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    HEALTH
    More than 1,600 children and teens waiting over a year for psychology appointments
    More than 1,600 children and teens waiting over a year for psychology appointments
    Scientists identify potential antidote to paralysis-inducing toxin that causes botulism
    TDs want women seeking abortions to be offered ultrasound imaging and heartbeat recording
    GARDAí
    Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    Disappearance of Dundalk woman upgraded to murder investigation
    Teenager (16) arrested after woman (51) left in serious condition following hit-and-run
    DUBLIN
    Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    Brian Fenton edges Dublin team-mates to round off huge 2018 as Footballer of the Year
    Father jailed for repeated rape of his daughter told gardaí he considered her a 'partner by night'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie