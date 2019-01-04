Poll: Do you plan to cut down on screen time in 2019?

THERE IS NOT enough evidence to confirm that spending time looking at screens is intrinsically bad for children’s health, leading doctors in the UK have said.

The British Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health has instead advised parents to focus on ensuring their children get enough sleep and exercise.

Many people, both adults and children, spend excessive amounts of time on their phones and other devices and want to cut down.

An Irish expert recently told TheJournal.ie that parents who want their children to spend less time on smartphones and tablets need to lead by example.

