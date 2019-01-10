This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation

The case relates to an article published last summer.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 6:01 AM
1 hour ago 6,575 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4431698
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

CYNTHIA OWEN, THE woman at the centre of the so-called Dalkey ‘House of Horrors’ case, is to sue the Irish Daily Mail for alleged defamation.

Owen is represented by the solicitors O’Brien Dunne. 

The proceedings were issued on 20 December against Associated Newspapers, trading as DMG Media Ireland.

It is understood the defamation proceedings are against the Irish Daily Mail over an article published on 25 June 2018. 

Cynthia Owen 

It emerged last summer through an interview with the Sunday World that Owen is the mother of serial sex offender Patrick Nevin, who is in jail for sexual assault. He is yet to be sentenced over attacks on two women he met on Tinder.

Cynthia Owen says she was repeatedly raped by her father, Peter Murphy, from the age of about eight at their home at White’s Villas in Dalkey – and that she was also sold for sex to a group of 12 men, including three gardaí. She has called for a sworn Public Inquiry into what happened to her as a child.

The Irish Daily Mail has been contacted for comment.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ardee investigation: Woman's body removed to hospital for post-mortem
    55,751  15
    2
    		Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    51,961  21
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A junior doctor in Mayo making €85,000 who wants to buy a €250,000 apartment in Dublin
    45,236  62
    Fora
    1
    		Enterprise Ireland has urged firms to adopt a 'no regrets' policy to Brexit
    186  0
    2
    		'When you start your own business it's not always 9 to 5, sometimes it's more like 24/7'
    138  0
    3
    		'We've quite a bit of ambition left': IT giant Ergo is aiming to hit €100m in sales next year
    110  0
    The42
    1
    		'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    30,155  8
    2
    		'I was pretty much retired' - The rejuvenation of the Irish star aiming to end Man City's bid for glory
    27,055  0
    3
    		Connacht head coach has no fears about them becoming a development province again
    21,145  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Jamie Lee Curtis is raging at the Fiji Water Girl from the Golden Globes... it's The Dredge
    117,460  0
    2
    		Saoirse Ronan robbed loads of rubbish from the Golden Globes to give out to members of Ellen's audience
    15,661  0
    3
    		Just all of Sharon's outfits from the season premiere of Catastrophe
    4,661  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Irish-based online course provider with 4.5 million students enters examinership
    Former Terenure College rugby coach sent for trial over indecent assault of nine boys
    HSE
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Doctors express concern over termination services amid fears of 'risks' to patients' safety
    Simon Harris was warned that smear test backlog was 'intensifying concern' among women
    GARDAí
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    Ardee investigation: Woman's body removed to hospital for post-mortem
    DUBLIN
    House of Fraser won't be honouring or reissuing Irish gift cards (but it is reissuing British ones)
    House of Fraser won't be honouring or reissuing Irish gift cards (but it is reissuing British ones)
    US preclearance at Dublin and Shannon to be beefed up ahead of the summer
    Have you seen the light? 5 Dublin lampposts you should really take a closer look at

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie