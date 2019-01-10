Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation

CYNTHIA OWEN, THE woman at the centre of the so-called Dalkey ‘House of Horrors’ case, is to sue the Irish Daily Mail for alleged defamation.

Owen is represented by the solicitors O’Brien Dunne.

The proceedings were issued on 20 December against Associated Newspapers, trading as DMG Media Ireland.

It is understood the defamation proceedings are against the Irish Daily Mail over an article published on 25 June 2018.

It emerged last summer through an interview with the Sunday World that Owen is the mother of serial sex offender Patrick Nevin, who is in jail for sexual assault. He is yet to be sentenced over attacks on two women he met on Tinder.

Cynthia Owen says she was repeatedly raped by her father, Peter Murphy, from the age of about eight at their home at White’s Villas in Dalkey – and that she was also sold for sex to a group of 12 men, including three gardaí. She has called for a sworn Public Inquiry into what happened to her as a child.

