This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I was studying to be a fitness coach when I needed a double lung transplant'

Luke Doherty was added to the transplant waiting list when one of his lungs collapsed.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 5:28 PM
Dec 21st 2018, 4:31 PM 2,368 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4410214
Luke Doherty
Image: SON Photographic Ltd
Luke Doherty
Luke Doherty
Image: SON Photographic Ltd

LUKE DOHERTY WAS diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF) when he was a baby.

He had a lot of medication to take as well as doing physiotherapy and using a nebuliser.

Despite this, he was an active child with a keen interest in soccer in particular. His lung function was at about 60-70% during much of his childhood. 

“Obviously I had to use a nebuliser and take medication but I never really noticed it, I didn’t know any different,” Luke recalled, adding: “CF gets worse and worse with age though.”

CF is Ireland’s most common life-threatening inherited disease. About one in 19 people are carriers of the CF gene and when two carriers have a child there is a one in four chance of the child being born with the condition.

CF primarily affects the lungs and digestive system and can greatly impact a person’s lifespan. Symptoms reported by people with CF vary significantly in severity from mild to debilitating.

The most common symptom is recurrent chest infection, which results in lung damage, with the majority of deaths occurring through respiratory failure. Many people with CF eventually need lung transplants.

There is a high prevalence of CF in Europe, with the highest prevalence in Ireland – which is almost three times the average rate in other EU countries and the US.

Luke’s love of sport continued into his adult life and he went on to study as a personal trainer and sports therapist. A few months after he qualified, his health started to decline. 

Luke, who is from Dublin, was in and out of hospital every couple of months, usually for weeks at a time. 

Collapsed lung 

In December 2015, one of his lungs collapsed. At this point his lung function was only at 24% so he entered into the process for a double lung transplant.

He was determined to keep studying and was doing a BSc in Strength and Conditioning while on the transplant waiting list. He said lecturers at Setanta College were very understanding and helped him move forward with the course at his own pace. 

“They were great, they knew I was in and out of hospital so were flexible with deadlines.

“As coaches, we can tell the person what we want them to and just show them quickly, rather than having to do the action a few times as you would as a personal trainer.”

Despite this, Luke said he was “wondering how I was going to do the job” as his lung function decreased. 

Transplant 

In August 2016, Luke got a call at about 9.30pm one night saying a potential donor had been found. He wasn’t expecting the news and, being aware of other people’s experiences, though it might be a false alarm. 

I genuinely didn’t think too much about it, I treated it as a dry run but wasn’t sure that the surgery was actually going to happen.

Fortunately, it did. Luke, now 28, said some people have a false perception that a transplant patient “wakes up and takes a breath and suddenly it’s amazing”, adding:

Your lungs need to learn how to be in the new body.

“You’re pretty drugged when you wake up, so I felt fantastic,” he joked.  

“The nurses try to get you up and standing within 24 hours if you’re able. Initially I kept falling asleep at every single step.

Luckily I was physically strong because of the personal training but it was another 24 hours before the drugs wore off and I started to feel more like myself.

After undergoing surgery at the Mater Hospital he spent some time at the CF centre in St Vincent’s University Hospital.

At this stage his lung function was at 47% and kept increasing to its current level of above 80%. 

He was back in the gym about three months post-surgery and graduated from college in November. 

“The lungs had to catch up to my body,” Luke recalled. Over time he started to notice things many people take for granted, such as playing football and not being out of breath.

You get the Superman effect – you think you’re invincible, it just feels amazing that you can actually breathe, everything is a lot easier.

Respiratory health

CF was one of the conditions examined as part of a recent report by the Irish Thoracic Society. Respiratory Health of the Nation 2018 calls for a special taskforce to be set up to address the impact of respiratory diseases – such as CF, lung cancer and pneumonia – in Ireland.

Key statistics noted in the report include:

  • Hospitalisation: respiratory disease now accounts for more hospitalisations than for cardiovascular and non-lung cancer cases combined; one in seven of all inpatient hospitalisations were for respiratory disease and the vast majority of respiratory hospitalisations (85%) were for emergency, unscheduled care in 2016
  • Emergencies: respiratory diseases accounted for almost 20% of emergency inpatient hospitalisations in 2016; for cardiovascular disease the figure was 11% and for non-respiratory cancers it was 3%
  • Disease types: the big three respiratory conditions causing disability and death are lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pneumonia
  • Deaths: respiratory diseases cause almost one in five deaths in Ireland (18.8%); between 2007 and 2016, the period covered by the report, the number of deaths from respiratory disease increased by 14.6%, with 5,720 deaths in 2016; this compares with a 7.5% drop in cardiovascular deaths during the same period
  • European Union: Ireland’s death rate from respiratory diseases is 38.2% higher than the EU-28 average

More information about CF, and supports available, can be read here, while more about Luke’s work can be read here

People can request an organ donor card by texting DONOR to 50050 (free) or via the IKA website.

A digital organ donor card is available from the Google Playstore or iTunes. People’s wishes can also be recorded when applying for a new driver’s licence by including the code 115.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		How I Spend My Money: A teacher in Westmeath on €47,000 who wants to put an end to her costly commute
    77,403  89
    2
    		'Bright, brilliant, educated young women from South County Dublin... don’t end up with a gypsy boxer from Limerick'
    52,220  13
    3
    		Retired garda searches for family of unidentified victim in 1968 Wexford plane crash
    47,261  22
    Fora
    1
    		Louis Copeland's family wants to create the next Avoca of the Irish crafts market
    337  0
    2
    		Ireland is closed for business when it comes to luring badly-needed professional contractors
    128  0
    The42
    1
    		Carbery guides Munster to thrilling win over Connacht
    39,489  79
    2
    		As it happened: Connacht v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    38,312  37
    3
    		Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    24,932  59
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here are 12 of the grimmest properties on the Dublin rental market this January
    20,836  6
    2
    		This sobriety app will help you through Dry January (and beyond, if that's what you want)
    4,023  1
    3
    		Poll: Where do you stand on celebrating anniversaries in your relationship?
    2,603  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    'I was studying to be a fitness coach when I needed a double lung transplant'
    'I was studying to be a fitness coach when I needed a double lung transplant'
    Poll: Do you donate blood?
    New tool identifies which patients with COPD are at risk of death or serious complications
    EU
    May says MPs who don't back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy
    May says MPs who don't back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy
    A look back at the last referendum the UK had on EU membership
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    IRELAND
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    For decades, Irish taoisigh have been getting letters suggesting alternatives to the national anthem
    Man with triple citizenship charged with espionage in Russia requests Irish consular assistance
    UK
    Two arrests after UK manhunt following fatal stabbing on London-bound train
    Two arrests after UK manhunt following fatal stabbing on London-bound train
    If there is a Brexit deal - what trade agreements can UK businesses expect?
    'It's time to take stock': Former Brexit secretary urges Theresa May to delay Brexit vote again

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie