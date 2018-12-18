Poll: Should the Dáil bar be closed down?

A MOTION CALLING for the closure of the Dáil bar has been passed by the Kerry Vintners’ Federation and will now go before a national congress.

Sean O’Mahoney, who owns a pub in Killarney brought the proposal before the local grouping and said it was inappropriate for members of the Dáil to be seen consuming alcohol at their place of work.

He said that the taxpayer should not be footing the bill for the subsidised alcohol prices.

So, today we want to know: Should the Dáil bar be closed down?

