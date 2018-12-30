Here's how many thousands of pints of Guinness were sold in the Dáil bar this year

THERE WAS CLEAR winners in what the most popular drink was in the Dáil Bar this year – and it wasn’t Guinness.

A tea or coffee was bought in the Dáil bar 11,706 times in the year up to 19 October.

Figures released to TheJournal.ie under the Freedom of Information Act show that 4,033 pints of Guinness were downed by thirsty TDs, Senators, staff and visitors to Leinster House in that timeframe.

In all, €223,099.30 was spent at the Dáil Bar up to this date in October.

With total Guinness sales totalling €18,724.60 from 4033 pints, this puts the price of a pint at a very reasonable – remember this is in Dublin city centre here – at €4.65.

The next most popular pint was Heineken, with 1,857 pints sold creating a tab of €9,353.

The total spent on pints in the Dáil Bar was €43,559.70.

In terms of bottled beer, Corona was the most popular with 362 bottles sold. Erdinger wasn’t too popular (15 bottles) but its non-alcoholic version was far more so, selling 132 bottles.

The most popular spirit – by a long way – was Cork Dry Gin which sold 1,019 measures at a cost of €4,826.70.

The next most popular was Smirnoff, selling 676 measures for €3,197.60.

Whiskey also proved popular, with Jameson selling 349 measures.

At the other end of the spectrum, there were a few very low-selling spirits.

There was one solitary shot of sambuca sold, on Wednesday 26 September. On that day, the long-delayed Public Health Alcohol Bill reached the report stage – the last step before it reached the final stage and was passed by the Oireachtas.

Other spirits that didn’t prove too popular in the Dáil bar included Jagermeister (2 sold), Dubonnet (2 sold) and Remy Martin (2 sold).

The own brand Oireachtas wine was by far the most popular tipple for vino fans, selling 2,020 glasses and 116 bottles in the year to 15 October.

Wine sales topped €16,823 in the Dáil Bar.

Earlier this year, it was announced that any politician who didn’t pay their bar tab would have their unpaid debts automatically deducted from their salary.

As of the 23 April, politicians will not be able to make any purchases “on credit” without having returned their direct debit form.

It outlines that any debt incurred by TDs or senators will be deducted from their salary at the end of the month.

There are two bars in Leinster House – one that is open to visitors and one that is only for use by TDs and senators.

There are also a member’s restaurant in Leinster House, which members of the both Houses can dine in, and where visitors can be invited. There is also a cafeteria, which is open to all. Food is also available in the bars.

With reporting from Christina Finn