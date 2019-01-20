This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Sunday 20 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Dáil sat for the very first time 100 years ago tomorrow. Here's what they talked about

Many of those elected to the Dáil were listed as “fé ghlas ag Gallaibh” (imprisoned by the foreigners).

By Sean Murray Sunday 20 Jan 2019, 9:45 PM
58 minutes ago 3,760 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4446581
Image: Dublin City Council
Image: Dublin City Council

IN DUBLIN’S MANSION House on 21 January 1919, the Irish Parliament met for the very first time.

Tomorrow will be 100 years since the first Teachta Dáila convened for the first time, realising an ambition long held by republicans to declare an independent Irish republic.

There were just 27 Sinn Féin members present for the first meeting of Dáil Eireann. 

Leaders of the time such Eamon de Valera, WT Cosgrave and Constance Markievicz were not present.

Here’s what happened on that day:

As gaeilge

The members who turned up were all members of Sinn Féin who’d been elected in the 1918 general election which had taken place in December. The party decided not to take their seats in Westminster and form their own parliament instead.

They convened at 3.30pm at the Mansion House on Tuesday 21 January 1919.

Proceedings were conducted almost entirely in Irish, and it was George Noble Plunkett who was the first to speak, proposing Cathal Brugha as Ceann Comhairle.

“Molaimse don Dáil Cathal Brugha, an Teachta ó Dhéisibh Phortláirge do bheith mar Cheann Comhairle againn indiu,” Plunkett said.

Proceedings soon got to the roll call, where the names of all those elected on the island of Ireland in the 1918 general election were read out.

This included prominent unionists such as Edward Carson and James Craig. They were listed as “as láthair”, or absent.

A large number were listed as “fé ghlas ag Gallaibh”, or imprisoned by the foreigners.

A number of them had been arrested the previous year over the so-called “German plot” , which alleged that a number of republicans had been engaging in “treasonable communication with Germany”.

It included Markievicz, de Valera, Arthur Griffith and William Cosgrave.

Of the 73 Sinn Féin TDs, 36 were listed as “fé ghlas ag Gallaibh”.

Bunreacht dala Éireann 

After the roll call, the declaration of independence was read out – in Irish, English and French.

Here’s a section of the declaration:

“We ordain that the elected Representatives of the Irish people alone have power to make laws binding on the people of Ireland, and that the Irish Parliament is the only Parliament to which that people will give its allegiance.

We solemnly declare foreign government in Ireland to be an invasion of our national right which we will never tolerate, and we demand the evacuation of our country by the English Garrison.
We claim for our national independence the recognition and support of every free nation in the world, and we proclaim that independence to be a condition precedent to international peace hereafter.

This was shortly followed by a message of the free nations of the world, urging it to support the new Irish republic.

Again, it was read out in Irish, English and French.

It said:

Ireland to-day reasserts her historic nationhood the more confidently before the new world emerging from the War, because she believes in freedom and justice as the fundamental principles of international law, because she believes in a frank co-operation between the peoples for equal rights against the vested privileges of ancient tyrannies, because the permanent peace of Europe can never be secured by perpetuating military dominion for the profit of empire but only by establishing the control of government in every land upon the basis of the free will of a free people, and the existing state of war, between Ireland and England, can never be ended until Ireland is definitely evacuated by the armed forces of England.

Democratic programme

The democratic programme of the Dáil followed next, and this outlined the aspirations of what the new government would achieve and the rights that citizens would enjoy under it.

It said that the country shall be ruled in accordance with the principles of liberty, equality and justice for all.

It was every man and woman’s duty, it said, to give their allegiance and service and, in return, the republic would declare the right of every citizen to an adequate share of produce of the nation’s labour. 

“It shall be the first duty of the Government of the Republic to make provision for the physical, mental and spiritual well-being of the children, to secure that no child shall suffer hunger or cold from lack of food, clothing, or shelter, but that all shall be provided with the means and facilities requisite for their proper education and training as Citizens of a Free and Gaelic Ireland,” it said.

The programme also declared that it would introduce a system at odds with the “foreign Poor Law system”, which were measures taken by the British parliament to address poverty and inequality.

The new Irish government it would ditch this system and introduce “a sympathetic native scheme for the care of the nation’s aged and infirm, who shall not be regarded as a burden, but rather entitled to the nation’s gratitude and consideration”. 

It closed with a pledge to develop Ireland’s industries and use its natural resources for the good of the people, and indicated a goal of cooperating with other governments in developing social and industrial laws that would provide a lasting improvement in the conditions under which the working classes live and labour.

Break for the day

All of this business last just under two hours, with the Dáil rising at 5.20pm.

The Ceann Comhairle said that they would reconvene at 3.30pm the following day.

And, 100 years on, the Mansion House will play host again as the country marks the centenary of the first Dáil.

There will be a ceremonial event, including a joint sitting of Dáil and Seanad Éireann, in the Round Room of the Mansion House tomorrow, along with an address by President Michael D Higgins.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Here's where the dirtiest takeaways and restaurants in Ireland were in 2018
    172,230  36
    2
    		Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    63,907  100
    3
    		'We're really only nine meals removed from total anarchy': Ireland's preppers and survivalists
    61,098  58
    Fora
    1
    		Brian Caulfield on his 'sabbatical' of sorts and what happened to the best idea he ever had
    373  0
    2
    		How to lead a team without making people feel like minions
    134  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Wasps vs Leinster, Heineken Champions Cup
    77,010  40
    2
    		'I'm not angry or bitter. I'm fit, healthy and happy again and that's important'
    37,488  10
    3
    		All-Ireland derby at the Aviva Stadium as Champions Cup quarters confirmed
    32,332  86
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We asked you to share the worst mistake you've made in work, and we've picked our favourites
    4,614  2
    2
    		Can You Guess If These Junk Foods Are Vegan Or Not?
    4,496  4
    3
    		35 albums you should be looking forward to in 2019
    2,251  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Sarah? Gardaí appeal for information on missing 14-year-old
    Have you seen Sarah? Gardaí appeal for information on missing 14-year-old
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Man and woman arrested as gardaí seize €500k worth of drugs in Drimnagh
    DUBLIN
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    National Transport Authority 'actively considering' 24-hour Dublin Bus service from Dublin Airport
    Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards
    FRANCE
    Two people dead and 22 injured following major fire at French ski resort
    Two people dead and 22 injured following major fire at French ski resort
    French yellow vests hit back at Macron's debate attempts with 10th weekend of protests
    'Wine is not comparable to other alcohols': French minister causes stir with bold alcohol claim
    PSNI
    CCTV footage of Derry city centre car bomb released as two men (20s) arrested
    CCTV footage of Derry city centre car bomb released as two men (20s) arrested
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Appeal for witnesses after man (37) shot dead in Warrenpoint last night

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie