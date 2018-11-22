This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man pleads guilty to helping a criminal gang carry out a murder on a Dublin street

David Douglas was shot dead in the south inner city on 1 July 2016.

By Alison O'Riordan Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 1:08 PM
1 hour ago 5,272 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4354464
File photo of Bridgefoot Street in Dublin 8
Image: Google Maps
File photo of Bridgefoot Street in Dublin 8
File photo of Bridgefoot Street in Dublin 8
Image: Google Maps

A DUBLIN MAN has pleaded guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to helping a criminal organisation carry out the murder of David ‘Daithi’ Douglas over two years ago.

Douglas (55) was shot six times as he took a meal break at the counter in his partner’s shop, Shoestown, on Bridgefoot Street in the south inner city on 1 July 2016.

Nathan Foley (20), with an address at Rosary Road, Maryland, Dublin 8, admitted today to participating in or contributing to activity intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence, namely the murder of David Douglas (55) at Bridgefoot Street in Dublin 8 between 1 July and 4 July 2016.

The offence is contrary to organised crime legislation brought in by Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Foley is also charged with damaging a car at Strand Road, Dublin 4 three days later, on 4 July 2016.

State solicitor Michael O’Donovan told the three-judge court today that the DPP had directed that Foley be brought before the court and charged with this scheduled offence. 

Detective Sergeant Paul Murphy gave evidence that he met Foley this morning and handed him a copy of the charge sheet, explaining the content of the charge to him. 

O’Donovan said that Foley could be arraigned on the new charge. 

Dressed in a black sleeveless jacket and a blue long-sleeved top, Foley stood up and faced the court. 

When the registrar read the indictment to Foley and asked him how he was pleading, he replied, “Guilty”.

A book of evidence was then served on the defendant.

Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, told the court that they will need video-playing facilities for the sentence hearing. 

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Sinead Ni Chualachain and Judge Cormac Dunne, remanded Foley in custody until 5 December, when he will be sentenced.

Frederick “Freddie” Thompson (37), with an address at Loreto Road, Maryland, Dublin 8 was found guilty of Mr Douglas’s murder in August of this year and sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment.

Comments are disabled as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Staff at The Ivy no longer allowed take payments 'to stop the deplorable greed' of asking for cash tips
    91,279  71
    2
    		Mother pleads for funding as daughter spends over 115 days in Wexford General Hospital
    41,864  5
    3
    		Tóibín signs up two members to his new 'Euro-critical party' which aims to protect 'all human life'
    38,483  107
    Fora
    1
    		Flyefit's bumper profits highlight the very lucrative business of budget gyms
    398  0
    2
    		Vodafone will launch 5G in Ireland next year - once new phones hit the market
    262  0
    3
    		Ireland could be pitched as a 'detox destination' for soul-searching celebs
    248  0
    The42
    1
    		'Compared to the set-up I have at Wolves, you could class it as old school'
    42,243  46
    2
    		Wenger, Big Sam and Rodgers: 5 outside candidates to take over as Ireland manager
    34,464  108
    3
    		'It is with a heavy heart that I leave': O'Neill bids farewell to Ireland job recalling happy nights
    22,214  59
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    11,647  1
    2
    		So, Ariana Grande and her mam just dragged Piers Morgan over his criticisms of women in music
    3,764  0
    3
    		Sarah Michelle Gellar has apologised after being accused of 'fat-shaming' on Insta
    3,658  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man pleads guilty to helping a criminal gang carry out a murder on a Dublin street
    Man pleads guilty to helping a criminal gang carry out a murder on a Dublin street
    Attacker apologises to screwdriver assault victim he left 'pouring blood' on Luas
    Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited
    GARDAí
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Four men arrested in Drogheda as part of ongoing operation targeting rival gangs
    Man charged after gun and ammunition seized in Limerick
    IRELAND
    Going for gold! Harrington books second World Championship final with stunning performance
    Going for gold! Harrington books second World Championship final with stunning performance
    48 games for eir Sport and 14 for RTÉ - Irish TV details for 2019 Rugby World Cup revealed
    Extra weights sessions and focused diet put Kilcoyne in a happy place
    LEO VARADKAR
    DÃ¡il backs Brexit deal without need for vote
    Dáil backs Brexit deal without need for vote
    Taoiseach: 'Householders will have to pay more to fill their cars, for electricity and gas under carbon tax hikes'
    Brexit waltz moves on as May heads to Brussels for tea and Varadkar hopes Dáil sings from same hymn sheet

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie