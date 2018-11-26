This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dana secures six-figure settlement after defamatory Sunday World article

The piece was written in 2014.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 26 Nov 2018, 1:51 PM
37 minutes ago 4,631 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4360255
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

SINGER DANA ROSEMARY Scallon has received a six-figure pay out from the Sunday World after she settled a defamation case with it this morning. 

The singer sued the newspaper in relation to a piece published on sundayworld.com in 2014.

Speaking outside the court, Dana told RTÉ News that the article falsely stated that she had been involved in covering up child sex abuse. 

“In 50 years of showbusiness and business I’ve never gone to court. I felt I had to in this case because what happened to me could happen to anybody,” she said. 

“You spend your life trying to build your good name and because of a lie or a false story or headline as happened in this case where it was also on Facebook, that is all really destroyed.

“I feel there is a time where you have to take a stand and ensure that it is redressed. That’s why I felt I was forced to come here today.”

Barristers for the Sunday World offered its full apologies to Dana for the distress caused.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Missing 3-year-old recovered safe and well
    84,270  32
    2
    		Gardaí stop van with no tax, discover driver is using spoon as a key
    49,527  0
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: An accountant on €60,000 still paying off an unsuccessful Celtic Tiger investment
    49,215  70
    Fora
    1
    		As Uber Eats arrives in Ireland, Deliveroo threatens defecting restaurants with higher rates
    521  0
    2
    		'If Dublin were a car, it'd be running on four bald tyres with no spare in the boot'
    382  0
    3
    		Backed by Renault, Dublin's iCabbi helps taxi firms fight back against the Uber threat
    92  0
    The42
    1
    		Johnny Sexton crowned World Rugby Player of the Year
    73,526  129
    2
    		Joe Schmidt to leave Ireland post-World Cup, Andy Farrell to take over
    73,297  105
    3
    		'It was suggested to me by Robbie. At first, I thought, ‘you cheeky b******s’'
    54,749  55
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan are moving house because she doesn't get on with Kate Middleton... it's The Dredge
    17,745  2
    2
    		Can you match these Sex and the City quotes to the character that delivered them?
    3,923  0
    3
    		This ethical Irish Christmas fair will sort your shopping in one swift afternoon
    3,291  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    Manning up to MS: My diagnosis awoke my inner strength
    GARDAí
    Concern for woman who has been missing for over two weeks
    Concern for woman who has been missing for over two weeks
    Gardaí stop van with no tax, discover driver is using spoon as a key
    Man dies after collision between two motorcycles and 4x4
    DUBLIN
    Warning of 'systemic difficulties' in courts system as Rape Crisis Centre handles over 13,000 calls
    Warning of 'systemic difficulties' in courts system as Rape Crisis Centre handles over 13,000 calls
    How I Spend My Money: An accountant on €60,000 still paying off an unsuccessful Celtic Tiger investment
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    DUBLIN AIRPORT
    Airport noise issues to be sorted by Christmas paving the way for new runway
    Airport noise issues to be sorted by Christmas paving the way for new runway
    Bogus taxi seized after picking up passengers in Dublin
    Man dies in workplace accident at Dublin Airport

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie