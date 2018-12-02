This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 2 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lawyers pen short stories to raise money for Ireland's homeless

They were gathered by writer Danielle McLaughlin, a former solicitor.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,856 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4367657

A GROUP OF legal eagles have come together to pen short stories in aid of the Peter McVerry Trust.

Their stories were gathered under the expert eye of Cork-based writer Danielle McLaughlin, and collected in Counterparts, published by the Stinging Fly. The book was inspired by her own legal past.

“I practiced as a solicitor for years before I moved to writing,” explains McLaughlin. “It was not a planned move – I became ill quite suddenly ended up stopping working as solicitor and started writing.”

She didn’t return to legal practice, but kept meeting other lawyers who were also writing. McLaughlin says that law and writing have more in common than you’d think.

“I had always loved the law reports anyway – we used have to study them as law students and they’re used all the time in legal practice,” she says. “I always found they were like reading stories, almost like a collection of stories, and they had the most astonishing details in them. They were just gripping. It didn’t feel like study or work at all reading them.”

When she is teaching writing, she always tells students to bring the specifics into it – that life is not about generality. That is borne out in the law reports: “They had the most amazing stories and the detail of them is fantastic. I think as writers we’re always looking for those specific details that will bring our characters and our stories to life and in law we have the evidence, and the facts of the evidence, and everything is centred around the specifics of people’s lives.”

Specifics are at the heart of a gripping story and law reports just have specifics in abundance because it’s just part of the system. The system is built around the specifics and questioning things, and an interrogation of fact, not presuming things, asking questions and looking at whether a word has more than one meaning – context, nuance, and tone.

“There are a lot of similarities I would say between old job as lawyer and my new job as a writer.”

Counterparts

Counterparts front hi-res

She had the idea a couple of years ago to put together a book like Counterparts in order to raise money for the Peter McVerry Trust and earlier this year joined forces with Irish publisher the Stinging Fly.

“Declan Meade form the Stinging Fly Press was very supportive of the idea from the beginning,” says McLaughlin. 

Each essay is paired with a legal report. “I decided to leave it wide open to people what case they would choose and as to how closely they wanted to work with the case,” explains McLaughlin.

Does she think the book will challenge people’s presumptions about people in the legal profession? “Sometimes I’m not sure how people perceive lawyers,” says McLaughlin.

“They may not know that there are so many lawyers writing fiction and writing poetry and drama and personal essays. On the other hand there are so many TV programmes where law features or that are built around courtrooms, that in a way I think people are interested in the cases anyway.”

I do think maybe that people will hopefully see from the range of the cases discussed that law is interesting in lots of different ways. And not just in maybe the big murder trial that we see on the news.

McLaughlin has a particular interesting in housing law, and is concerned about the homelessness issue in Ireland.

“It is such a huge problem and like the vast majority of people I want to see this fixed. I was very impressed with the work that Peter McVerry Trust has been doing for such a long time, for 32 years now. I also had a background myself in housing law. I worked previously in local government and worked as a solicitor in the public and private and voluntary sector.

“So I was interested anyway in the housing issues, so for me it’s a way of those two separate tracks of my life weaving back together again: the law and the writing coming back together.”

“Nobody involved in making the book is taking money from it. 100% of the profits is going to the Peter McVerry Trust,” says McLaughlin. To facilitate this, printing was sponsored by 10 legal firms. 

What this means is that it’s a very effective way for someone who wants to give money to Peter McVerry Trust they can know 100% of the profits going to the charity – and they get a really beautiful book as well.

Writing advice

What advice would she give would-be writers? 

“Read, read, read first of all. I know that sounds very obvious, but I would say that even though I am relatively new to writing I would have been reading fiction all my life and I loved books.

“I would also say join a writing group because I found when joined a writing group it was the turning point for me in my writing starting to make progress.”

Counterparts is available in paperback (€20), in hardback (€40) and a clothbound special limited edition (€195).  It can be bought directly from www.stingingfly.org and bookshops nationwide

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Quiz: How much do you know about cows and bulls?
    41,775  28
    2
    		Frank McDonald: 'I wanted to paint a picture of Ireland in the 50s and 60s - it was a different country'
    39,054  29
    3
    		Deli worker who told bosses they'd stocked 'cake infested with worms' loses WRC claim
    33,996  0
    Fora
    1
    		There's a lack of new hotel rooms in regional cities. Here's why investors aren't biting
    233  0
    2
    		The secret to running a smash hit Christmas ad campaign - in six steps
    26  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland drawn to face Switzerland and Denmark in Euro 2020 qualifiers
    49,169  110
    2
    		18-year-old Irish striker makes first Premier League start, as Southampton pile pressure on Mourinho
    36,897  22
    3
    		Ross Byrne stars as Leinster romp to victory at Rodney Parade
    35,070  133
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Which Irish Celeb Chef Are You?
    2,828  8
    2
    		Here's all the Christmas movie screenings you can cosy up with this month
    2,792  2
    3
    		Meet Mona-Lxsa: The 26-year-old DJ and founder of an Irish all-female creative collective
    2,033  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    Donald Trump plans meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2019
    Donald Trump plans meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2019
    'We have lost a great American': Michael D Higgins, former US presidents pay tributes to George H.W. Bush
    US archdiocese to file for bankruptcy as it faces litany of lawsuits over sexual assault by priests
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ seize â¬90,000 worth of drugs, cash and stun gun in north Dublin
    Gardaí seize €90,000 worth of drugs, cash and stun gun in north Dublin
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 26-year-old woman
    Man (39) dies from injuries after being struck by lorry in Tipperary on Tuesday
    DUBLIN
    I laughed when Ireland were paired with Netherlands and Germany - McCarthy
    I laughed when Ireland were paired with Netherlands and Germany - McCarthy
    'I don't want to spend Christmas in a hotel': Family facing homelessness over inability to find new home
    Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2020 draw in Dublin
    FRANCE
    'I will never accept violence': France considers state of emergency over anti-government protests
    'I will never accept violence': France considers state of emergency over anti-government protests
    At least 224 people arrested and 80 injured in 'yellow vest' protests in Paris
    Explainer: Who are France's 'yellow vest' protesters and what are they looking for?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie