This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Above all he was a young gentleman': Tributes paid to 21-year-old Longford man killed in New York attack

Danny McGee died following an assault outside a bar in Queens yesterday morning.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 23 Nov 2018, 1:42 PM
1 hour ago 7,201 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4356355

LOCAL SPORTS CLUBS and friends of Longford man Danny McGee have paid tribute to the 21-year-old who died following an assault outside a bar in Queens in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Danny died after he was assaulted outside the Gaslight Bar in a suspected one-punch attack. The Drumlish man was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Danny has been described as talented sportsperson who had a great sense of humour. He played gaelic football for St. Vincent’s minor club in Drumlish before graduating to play senior for Fr Manning Gaels.

“It is with great sadness and shock that we have learned of the tragic passing of Danny McGee in New York,” the club wrote in a Facebook post.

Danny was a terrific talent and starred for St. Vincent’s at each age group and played for the Gaels shortly before emigrating to the US. Above all he was a young gentleman, with a great sense of humour, who was loved by all who knew him. To his heartbroken family and wide circle of friends we extend our deepest sympathy. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

 Local soccer club Gaels United also played tribute to their former player and announced that all club games have been cancelled this weekend as a mark of respect.

Source: Gaels United/Facebook

“We are all shocked and sad to hear of the untimely death of Danny McGee. Danny played with our club for many years and we are shocked to hear of his passing,” the club said.

He was a true gentleman, always very friendly with a great smile and sense of humour. He played soccer with great passion and was proud to captain the Longford Kennedy cup team in 2011.

We would like to take this opportunity to offer our sincere condolences to Danny’s parents Colleen and Don, his brother Brian and sister Eva, also to his extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

The New York Police Department told TheJournal.ie that a preliminary investigation has determined that Danny was punched in the head by an unknown male in front of the bar.

The attacker then fled the scene on foot. There are no arrests at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Department of Foreign Affairs are providing consular assistance.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    65,541  12
    2
    		Irishman dies following incident outside New York bar
    62,638  24
    3
    		'A juvenile act': World War I sculpture cleaned up after being vandalised with paint overnight
    45,308  137
    Fora
    1
    		The Irish Fairy Door Company has bagged a million-euro investment to start its line of merch
    185  0
    2
    		Dublin's Courtsdesk is on a mission to take the pain out of getting legal data
    161  0
    3
    		Coinbase brushes off bitcoin's battering after declaring Dublin its Brexit lifeline
    152  0
    The42
    1
    		Ringrose retained as Schmidt makes wholesale changes for final November Test
    40,789  44
    2
    		'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    38,784  13
    3
    		Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    29,488  77
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    15,055  2
    2
    		What's going to be THE Penneys scarf of the winter? We investigate
    11,131  3
    3
    		A movie based on a One Direction fanfiction is being criticised for how it portrays relationships
    8,328  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Sentencing adjourned for man who sexually assaulted Brazilian student he met on Tinder
    Sentencing adjourned for man who sexually assaulted Brazilian student he met on Tinder
    Man (44) jailed for breaking bones in ex-partner's face and tearing clumps of hair out
    Migrant fishermen 'treated like modern slaves'
    GARDAí
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    Waterford courthouse and shopping centre evacuated after suspicious device discovered
    Woman seriously injured after being hit by a car in Sligo
    DUBLIN
    Dublin City Council accused of being 'Scrooge-like' for not holding Christmas lights ceremony
    Dublin City Council accused of being 'Scrooge-like' for not holding Christmas lights ceremony
    How I Spend My Money: A civil servant on €23,000 who took a large pay cut to get her job
    All-Ireland winning boss commits to Dublin for new two-year term
    COURT
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    Woman in the UK jailed for stalking ex-boyfriend, leading him to move country
    Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie