'Above all he was a young gentleman': Tributes paid to 21-year-old Longford man killed in New York attack

LOCAL SPORTS CLUBS and friends of Longford man Danny McGee have paid tribute to the 21-year-old who died following an assault outside a bar in Queens in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Danny died after he was assaulted outside the Gaslight Bar in a suspected one-punch attack. The Drumlish man was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Everyone in the club is shocked and saddened at the tragic passing of Danny McGee in New York. Loved by all who knew him he was a star for St. Vincent’s at each age group and played senior with us shortly before emigrating. Our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/45YhfuybVc — Father Manning Gaels (@FrManningGaels) November 23, 2018 Source: Father Manning Gaels /Twitter

Danny has been described as talented sportsperson who had a great sense of humour. He played gaelic football for St. Vincent’s minor club in Drumlish before graduating to play senior for Fr Manning Gaels.

“It is with great sadness and shock that we have learned of the tragic passing of Danny McGee in New York,” the club wrote in a Facebook post.

Danny was a terrific talent and starred for St. Vincent’s at each age group and played for the Gaels shortly before emigrating to the US. Above all he was a young gentleman, with a great sense of humour, who was loved by all who knew him. To his heartbroken family and wide circle of friends we extend our deepest sympathy. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Local soccer club Gaels United also played tribute to their former player and announced that all club games have been cancelled this weekend as a mark of respect.

“We are all shocked and sad to hear of the untimely death of Danny McGee. Danny played with our club for many years and we are shocked to hear of his passing,” the club said.

He was a true gentleman, always very friendly with a great smile and sense of humour. He played soccer with great passion and was proud to captain the Longford Kennedy cup team in 2011. We would like to take this opportunity to offer our sincere condolences to Danny’s parents Colleen and Don, his brother Brian and sister Eva, also to his extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

The New York Police Department told TheJournal.ie that a preliminary investigation has determined that Danny was punched in the head by an unknown male in front of the bar.

The attacker then fled the scene on foot. There are no arrests at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Department of Foreign Affairs are providing consular assistance.