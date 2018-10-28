Man (22) dies following overnight road collision in Co Tyrone

A MAN HAS died following a single vehicle collision in Co Tyrone in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened on the Beltany Road close to the Drumlegagh Road junction in Omagh sometime around 4.20am.

Police have named 22-year-old Darren Gallagher, from the Omagh area, as the driver of a blue coloured Opel Astra car that was involved in the collision.

The Beltany Road has now reopened to traffic following the collision.

PSNI inspector Johnstone is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Beltany Road this morning and who witnessed the collision to contact local police in Omagh or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 434 28/10/18.