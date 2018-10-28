This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 28 October, 2018
Man (22) dies following overnight road collision in Co Tyrone

Police have named 22-year-old Darren Gallagher as the driver of the car that was involved in the collision.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 3:27 PM
Beltany Road, Omagh, Co Tyrone
Image: Google Maps
Beltany Road, Omagh, Co Tyrone
Beltany Road, Omagh, Co Tyrone
Image: Google Maps

A MAN HAS died following a single vehicle collision in Co Tyrone in the early hours of this morning. 

The incident happened on the Beltany Road close to the Drumlegagh Road junction in Omagh sometime around 4.20am. 

Police have named 22-year-old Darren Gallagher, from the Omagh area, as the driver of a blue coloured Opel Astra car that was involved in the collision. 

The Beltany Road has now reopened to traffic following the collision.

PSNI inspector Johnstone is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Beltany Road this morning and who witnessed the collision to contact local police in Omagh or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 434 28/10/18. 

