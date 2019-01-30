This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Top Australian horse trainer arrested amid claims jockeys shocked horses into running faster

An unregistered firearm, cocaine and four Taser-like devices were seized by police in a dawn raid.

By AFP Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 8:09 AM
File photo of a small Taser-like device
Image: Shutterstock/devonx
File photo of a small Taser-like device
File photo of a small Taser-like device
Image: Shutterstock/devonx

A MELBOURNE CUP-winning horse trainer has been arrested over corruption allegations, local media has reported, following a police investigation into the use of electric shock devices to gain a racing edge.

Police arrested three men today after dawn raids on several rural properties which netted an unregistered firearm, cocaine and four Taser-like devices — known in the industry as jiggers.

The banned electronic devices have been used by jockeys during races and training in order to shock horses into running faster.

“The allegation is that they (jiggers) may be used against a horse … with the aim of improving their performance on a particular race day,” Victoria Police assistant commissioner Neil Paterson told reporters.

The names of the men — aged 26, 38 and 48 — were not released by police but the 48-year-old was widely reported by Australian media to be horse trainer Darren Weir.

A veteran of the sport, Weir is renowned for training Prince of Penzance, which female jockey Michelle Payne rode to victory in the 2015 Melbourne Cup.

Police later released all three from custody pending further investigation.

Bet rigging and animal cruelty claims 

The men were questioned as part of an inquiry stretching back to August that includes allegations of bet rigging and animal cruelty offences.

“The investigation isn’t just about the use of jiggers. It goes to the heart of the offences that relate to the sporting integrity, so that’s corrupting betting outcomes,” Paterson said.

Racing Victoria said it had been investigating several people and had sought the help of police.

“What is vital for the image of racing is that the integrity of racing is maintained,” Racing Victoria chief executive Giles Thompson told reporters.

“To do that, you have to investigate. We invest a huge amount of resources in our integrity team, and occasionally, you end up with issues like this.”

© AFP 2019  

