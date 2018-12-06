'Significant delays' to Dart as lorry drives through barrier at level crossing

IRISH RAIL HAS advised commuters to expect significant delays on the DART line this afternoon after a lorry drove through a barrier at a crossing on the line.
Irish Rail released CCTV footage from the Serpentine level crossing at Sandymount in south Dublin which shows a white lorry stopped in traffic in the yellow box in the centre of the crossing.
As the barriers start to come down, signalling the arrival of a train, the lorry drives out of the box on the wrong side of the road, but hits a barrier on the way.
The barrier is damaged as the lorry drives off.
Irish Rail said that there will be delays on the line as a result of the incident.
A spokesperson told TheJournal.ie that the barrier will need to be fixed, but for the moment it was being manually operated. As a result, there will be knock-on delays to the service.
Irish Rail also said that the driver may be pursued for the cost of the damage to the crossing.
