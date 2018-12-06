'Significant delays' to Dart as lorry drives through barrier at level crossing

Expect significant delays to DART services due to damage to barrier at Serpentine level crossing. Remember never stop on a yellow box at a level crossing, because this can happen... pic.twitter.com/BgQihd5IWt — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) December 6, 2018 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter

IRISH RAIL HAS advised commuters to expect significant delays on the DART line this afternoon after a lorry drove through a barrier at a crossing on the line.

Irish Rail released CCTV footage from the Serpentine level crossing at Sandymount in south Dublin which shows a white lorry stopped in traffic in the yellow box in the centre of the crossing.

As the barriers start to come down, signalling the arrival of a train, the lorry drives out of the box on the wrong side of the road, but hits a barrier on the way.

The barrier is damaged as the lorry drives off.

Irish Rail said that there will be delays on the line as a result of the incident.

A spokesperson told TheJournal.ie that the barrier will need to be fixed, but for the moment it was being manually operated. As a result, there will be knock-on delays to the service.

Irish Rail also said that the driver may be pursued for the cost of the damage to the crossing.