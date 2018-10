A MAN HAS been rushed to hospital following a stabbing on a Dart train in Dublin.

The incident took place at around 10:15pm between the Killester and Harmonstown stations.

Gardaí and members of Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and a man was arrested and taken to Raheny Garda station.

The victim was rushed to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said that no further information was available.