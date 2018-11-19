This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
NUIG data breach concerns as USB possibly storing student details goes missing

All students who may have been impacted have been notified.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 19 Nov 2018, 7:39 PM
1 hour ago 3,608 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4348229
Image: Shutterstock/Alexey Rotanov
Image: Shutterstock/Alexey Rotanov

NUI GALWAY HAS experienced a potential data breach after a USB stick potentially storing a confidential file with students’ details went missing.

The university confirmed in a statement that the USB was mislaid and is now presumed lost. 

While the university is unclear on the contents of the USB, it said it may have held a file containing names of around 5% of the student body, their student numbers and exam results. 

There are around 18,000 students enrolled in the university, so around 900 students may have been impacted. 

The incident has been reported to the Office of the Irish Data Protection Commissioner. 

“The university has taken into account the seriousness of the issue which has also been reported to the Office of the Irish Data Protection Commissioner who have considered the matter and issued guidance,” NUIG said. 

All students who may have been impacted have been notified. 

A review will be undertaken by the university into the incident. 

“The university has strict policies in place relating to the use of portable devices, in addition to a staff data protection training programme and online security training,” the statement said. 

“In light of this potential breach, we will undertake a review and then implement further measures to seek to ensure that such an incident does not occur again.” 

