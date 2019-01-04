This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 4 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Massive data leak targets German officials including Angela Merkel

The information comprised home addresses, mobile phone numbers, letters, invoices and copies of identity documents.

By AFP Friday 4 Jan 2019, 3:49 PM
1 hour ago 3,092 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4424157
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

PRIVATE DATA STOLEN from hundreds of German politicians including Chancellor Angela Merkel have been published online, the government said, in a stunning breach of cybersecurity.

The information, which comprised home addresses, mobile phone numbers, letters, invoices and copies of identity documents, was first released via Twitter in December but its spread gathered pace this week.

It was not immediately clear whether the officials were targeted by hackers or the victims of an internal leak of the data, some of which dates back to 2017.

“Personal data and documents belonging to hundreds of politicians and public figures were published on the internet,” government spokeswoman Martina Fietz said.

“The government is taking this incident very seriously.”

Among those affected were members of the Bundestag lower house of parliament and the European Parliament as well as regional and local assemblies, she said.

Deputies from all parties represented in the Bundestag were targeted, as well as President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, an interior ministry spokesman said.

However Christian Lueth, parliamentary group speaker for the Alternative for Germany (AfD), later said that his party’s deputies were not hit by the attack and the interior ministry later confirmed this.

‘Satire and irony’ 

Fietz said a preliminary investigation indicated that “no sensitive information or data” from Merkel’s office had been leaked.

Berlin’s political establishment nevertheless reacted with alarm.

“Whoever is behind this wants to damage faith in our democracy and its institutions,” Justice Minister Katarina Barley said in a statement.

The far-left Linke’s parliamentary group chief, Dietmar Bartsch, called it “an attack on democracy”.  

Beyond politicians, the leak also exposed the private data of celebrities and journalists, including chats and voicemail messages from spouses and children of those targeted.

The daily Bild and public broadcaster RBB first reported the leak.

Bild said it was not clear when the data theft began but said it continued until the end of October.

“At first glance, it does not seem that politically sensitive material was included,” RBB said.

However the damage is likely to be massive given the volume of personal data published.

The interior ministry spokesman said it was unclear who was behind the data dump, which derived both from social media and private “cloud” data.

A deputy from Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party, Patrick Sensburg, pointed the finger at right-wing extremists.

“I assume this was a hacker attack by people close to the AfD,” he told the daily Handelsblatt.

Fietz said the amount of Merkel’s data that was exposed was “not excessive” but warned that some of the documents and information published might have been faked.

Given the vast range of data hoovered up, IT experts said it seemed unlikely that it was taken from a single source.

Parliamentary group leaders were notified of the attack late Thursday and the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and the domestic intelligence service said they were investigating.

“According to our current information, government networks have not been targeted,” BSI tweeted.     

The Twitter account @_0rbit published the links every day last month, along the lines of an advent calendar with each link to new information hidden behind a “door”.

The account, which calls itself G0d, was opened in mid-2017 and purportedly has more than 18,000 followers. 

It described its activities as “security researching”, “artist” and “satire and irony” and said it was based in Hamburg.

Account suspended

A link to Merkel’s data showed two email addresses used by the chancellor, a fax number and letters apparently written by her and to her. 

By midday today, Twitter had suspended the account.

Last year, the domestic intelligence service, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, said there had been repeated cyber attacks against MPs, the military and several embassies that were allegedly carried out by Russian internet espionage group “Snake”.

Also known as “Turla” or “Uruburos”, the group – which targets state departments and embassies worldwide – is believed to have links to Russian intelligence.

Last March, computer networks belonging to the German government came under sustained attack and data from foreign ministry staff was stolen.

At the time, Moscow denied that Russian hackers were involved.

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Tesco worker fired after removing bottle of wine worth less than €20 from store
    111,407  66
    2
    		Investigation launched as armed raiders rob Dublin Lidl
    83,302  53
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A marketing analyst in Dublin on €32,000 who saves over €500 a month
    52,887  29
    Fora
    1
    		5 Irish founders share the one day in business they'll never forget
    442  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League
    86,147  78
    2
    		'To think Munster can match Leinster's resources without a well-managed club system is a joke'
    37,513  26
    3
    		Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    32,192  197
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kevin Hart's appearance on Ellen just proves how unwilling he is to take responsibility for his comments
    6,586  6
    2
    		Hailee Steinfeld denied calling Niall Horan a 'narcissist' and 'master of manipulation' on Instagram ...it's The Dredge
    5,393  1
    3
    		Can't hack Luther, but need your Idris Elba fix? This new Netflix series might be for you
    4,588  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    HIV diagnoses reached a record high last year in Ireland
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    HEALTH
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    GARDAí
    Death of woman being investigated by gardaí in Co Donegal
    Death of woman being investigated by gardaí in Co Donegal
    Senior garda suspended pending GSOC investigation
    Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Do you plan to cut down on screen time in 2019?
    Poll: Do you plan to cut down on screen time in 2019?
    Poll: Will the hospitality VAT hike make you go to restaurants less?
    Poll: When are you taking down your Christmas tree?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie