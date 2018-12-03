This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 3 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

David Attenborough:'The collapse of our civilisation is on the horizon'

The TV presenter (92) issued an appeal to world leaders at a UN climate summit.

By Associated Press Monday 3 Dec 2018, 8:03 PM
1 hour ago 7,601 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4373918
Attenborough during the COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018
Attenborough during the COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018
Attenborough during the COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018

FAMED BRITISH NATURALIST Sir David Attenborough has issued a dramatic appeal to world leaders to take the threat of global warming seriously.

Speaking at the opening of the UN climate conference in Poland, Attenborough said the “collapse of our civilizations and the extinction of much of the natural world is on the horizons” if no urgent action is taking against global warming.

The 92-year-old TV presenter blamed humans for the “disaster of global scale, our greatest threat in thousands of years.”

Attenborough was echoing the appeal made by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to act boldly to avert a catastrophic rise in temperatures before the end of the century, calling climate change “the most important issue we face.”

“Even as we witness devastating climate impacts causing havoc across the world, we are still not doing enough, nor moving fast enough, to prevent irreversible and catastrophic climate disruption,” Guterres told delegates from almost 200 countries who gathered in the city of Katowice.

The UN chief chided countries, particularly those most responsible for greenhouse gas emissions, for failing to do enough to back the 2015 Paris climate accord, which set a goal of keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius — ideally 1.5 degrees C— by the end of the century.

Poland: COP24 United Nations Climate Change Conference Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations is seen speaking at the opening of the Climate Change Conference COP24 in Katowice, Poland. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Citing a recent scientific report on the dire consequences of letting average global temperatures rise beyond 1.5 degrees, Guterres urged countries to cut their emissions 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 and aim for net zero emissions by 2050.

Net zero emissions mean that any greenhouse gases emitted need to be soaked up by forest or new technologies that can remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Such cuts, which experts say are the only way to achieve the 1.5-degree goal, would require a radical overhaul of the global economy and a move away from using fossil fuels.

“In short, we need a complete transformation of our global energy economy, as well as how we manage land and forest resources,” Guterres said.

He said governments should embrace the opportunities rather than cling to fossil fuels such as coal, which are blamed for a significant share of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.

The UN chief’s remark was directed at conference host Poland, which relies on coal for 80% of its energy. Polish President Andrzej Duda said during a news conference today that the coal-rich country would work to reduce its reliance on coal but never entirely give up its “strategic fossil fuel.”

Guterres also urged negotiators not to forget that the challenges they face pale in comparison to the difficulties climate change already is causing millions of people around the world whose homes and livelihoods are threatened by rising sea levels, drought and more powerful storms.

‘Meshugge’

A 15-year-old Swedish activist who takes time out of school to highlight the danger of global warming echoed his appeal. Greta Thunberg said world leaders who skip the climate summit are “very irresponsible”. 

Thunberg, who protests outside Sweden’s parliament each week and has inspired students in other countries, said absent leaders such as US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel “don’t realize how much power they have”. 

“I think that in the future we will look back and we will either laugh at them or we will hate them,” she told The Associated Press. “It’s very sad, but if they don’t do anything right now that is the truth.”

A goal of the two-week conference in Poland’s southern coal mining region of Silesia is finalizing how governments report on their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and keep global warming within the limits of the Paris climate deal.

Guterres called for a “huge increase in ambitions” during the negotiations in Poland, adding “we cannot afford to fail in Katowice”.

This is the challenge on which this generation’s leaders will be judged.

He told reporters that the reality of global climate change has been “worse than expected, but the political will is relatively faded after Paris” and not matching the current challenges.

Poland Climate Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers a speech during the opening of COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland. Source: Czarek Sokolowski

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the action film star and former governor of California, insisted the United States is “still in” the Paris accord to curb global warming despite Trump’s decision to walk away from it.

“America is more than just Washington or one leader,” he said, adding that he wished he could travel back in time — like the cyborg he portrayed in The Terminator— to stop fossil fuels from being used.

Calling Trump “meshugge” — Yiddish for “crazy” — for deciding to withdraw from the Paris accord, Schwarzenegger insisted that the climate deal has widespread support at local and state levels in the US

Duda, the Polish leader, said participants at the conference have backed his country’s proposal that governments should insure a “just transition” for workers in fossil fuel industries who stand to their jobs as the world shifts to renewable energy.

But Fiji’s prime minister, Frank Bainimarama said any “just transition” should consider the fate of all the people around the world whose lives are affected by climate change.

Residents of the world’s smaller islands, many of whom face catastrophic flooding from higher sea levels in a warming world, have been among the world’s most vocal backers of measures to combat climate change.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Do you think Ireland was right to join the euro?
    54,613  125
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A Tipperary man in Brussels on €30,000 who wants to move back to Ireland
    43,263  28
    3
    		Family very concerned for woman who has been missing since Saturday
    41,940  1
    Fora
    1
    		How Dental Care Ireland is plotting to become the country's biggest dentistry chain
    304  0
    2
    		‘It’s part of the digital age’: How companies are dealing with online employee reviews
    244  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you believe anonymous online reviews for employers?
    113  0
    The42
    1
    		I laughed when Ireland were paired with Netherlands and Germany - McCarthy
    53,699  21
    2
    		McCarthy's Ireland to start Euro qualifiers on the road against Gibraltar
    24,015  28
    3
    		Here's what you need to know about Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifying opponents
    16,126  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here viewers think the show is fixed
    22,431  0
    2
    		Ariana Grande covered up Pete Davidson tattoo with tribute to Mac Miller... it's The Dredge
    15,283  1
    3
    		8 Irish mammy Instagram accounts that people are obsessed with
    7,069  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    Everything you need to know about the new US work visas for Irish people
    Everything you need to know about the new US work visas for Irish people
    Donald Trump plans meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2019
    'We have lost a great American': Michael D Higgins, former US presidents pay tributes to George H.W. Bush
    GARDAí
    Appeal for witnesses to rush hour hit-and-run in Kildare
    Appeal for witnesses to rush hour hit-and-run in Kildare
    Gardaí seize 320 cannabis plants at 'sophisticated' Monaghan growhouse
    Family very concerned for woman who has been missing since Saturday
    DUBLIN
    Former site of Apollo House sold for over â¬50 million
    Former site of Apollo House sold for over €50 million
    Irish Rail and Luas record over 100 instances of tram and train 'surfing' in past four years
    I laughed when Ireland were paired with Netherlands and Germany - McCarthy
    CHRISTMAS
    Poll: How do you feel about buying Christmas presents for teachers?
    Poll: How do you feel about buying Christmas presents for teachers?
    You need to send letters by these dates so that they arrive before Christmas
    Retail group predicts Irish households will spend an average of €2,690 this December

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie