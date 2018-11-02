Man who was fatally stabbed in Kildare named locally

THE MAN WHO was fatally stabbed in Kildare in the early hours of yesterday morning has been named.

David Boland (34), originally from Nurney, died from injuries sustained in the incident on Duke Street in Athy.

Source: Facebook

It is understood he arrived at the scene at around 5.30am in the morning, when a house party was taking place in the area.

He received treatment for his injuries at Midlands Regional Hospital but later died from his injuries.

Following the attack, his car was taken from the scene and burnt out about 200m away.

An incident room has been established at Athy Garda Station, and a case conference was held by the investigating team yesterday.

The State Pathologist and local coroner were notified, and gardaí appointed a family liaison officer in the case.

Superintendent Martin Walker said: “From our enquiries to date we understand a number of people were in the vicinity when this incident occurred and we would appeal to anyone who was in the Duke Street area at approximately 5.30am [yesterday] morning to come forward.

We would also appeal to passing motorists, and in particular those with dash cam footage, to contact us here at the incident room. A silver/grey Audi was driven from the scene following the incident to nearby Woodstock Street where it was set alight, again we would appeal to anyone with information on the movements of this car to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Athy Garda Station on 059 863 4210, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee